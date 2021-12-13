South Africa Building Installation Industry Report 2021: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Industry Associations

Dec 13, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Installation Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the building installations sector in South Africa - with a focus on electricity energy efficiency for buildings. It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, key trends and statistics, capital expenditure, corporate actions, regulations and environmental concerns.
There are profiles of 83 companies including lift and elevators operators such as Otis, Schindler and Kone, plumbing companies such as Drain Surgeon and Industrial Plumbers and heat pump installers including SA Heat Pump Engineers.
Building Installation Sector in South Africa
The building installation sector consists of activities involving the fitting of equipment to buildings, such as plumbing, insulation, lighting, heating and air-conditioning, sprinkler systems, lifts, electrical work, shopfitting and fitting of certain plants.
The sector is affected by capital expenditure by the state and private property owners and managers, which has slowed since the onset of the pandemic, as vacancies have escalated, particularly in commercial offices.
A major trend driving new installations is the move to make buildings greener to lower energy and water costs and carbon emissions.
Key Trends
The pandemic has resulted in an increase in vacancy rates in offices and shopping malls, while there has been rising demand for logistics properties due to growing e-commerce, demand for logistics and warehouse space for food, lifestyle and healthcare industry products and the shift from in-store retail to industrial space.
With load-shedding set to continue, property owners and managers are increasingly looking to install alternative energy sources such as solar PV units and to fit energy saving devices such as LED lighting, solar water heaters and heat pumps.
The pandemic has highlighted the importance of air quality in buildings, and good ventilation and air quality are becoming increasingly important in workspaces.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.4. Government Incentives and Support
5.5. Environmental Concerns
5.6. Labour
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Company Profiles
- Abb South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Aces Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Actom (Pty) Ltd
- Aggreko Energy Rental South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Airgro (Pty) Ltd
- Airvent Airconditioning and Ventilation Cape (Pty) Ltd
- Aquaheat Pool Heaters Cc
- Ariston Thermo South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Arnott Panels (Pty) Ltd
- Atbro Systems Cc
- Brand Engineering S a (Pty) Ltd
- Briggs and Stratton Rsa (Pty) Ltd
- Brightsource Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd
- Cato Ridge Electrical Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Cbre Excellerate Gws Facilities Management (Pty) Ltd
- Channel Data (Pty) Ltd
- Colbyn Electrical Services Cc
- Cybersmart (Pty) Ltd
- Cyclotherm South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Diesel Electric Services (Pty) Ltd
- Difference Approach (Pty) Ltd
- Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd
- E'n I Electrical-Instrumentation Engineering and Contractors (Pty) Ltd
- Edison Power (Pty) Ltd
- Empayar Electrical (Pty) Ltd
- Erd Fab (Pty) Ltd
- Ericsson South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Falcon Shopfitters Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Flat-Foot Air Conditioners (Pty) Ltd
- Goddards Electrical Contractors (Pty) Ltd
- Hi Temp Solar Heating Cc
- Hi-Tech Lifts Cc
- Honeywell Automation and Control Solutions South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Hybrid Automation Cc
- Intastor Controlled Environments (Pty) Ltd
- International Technology Sourcing Cc
- Iritron (Pty) Ltd
- Isowall Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Izikathi Security (Pty) Ltd
- Kone Elevators South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- M C E Fabrication and Construction (Pty) Ltd
- M M a Security Services (Pty) Ltd
- M-Tech Industrial (Pty) Ltd
- Magetz Electrical Cc
- Melco Elevator (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Metro Fibre Networx (Pty) Ltd
- Micropower Modulek (Pty) Ltd
- Otis (Pty) Ltd
- Pan African Shopfitters (Pty) Ltd
- Protherm Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Ratehang Projects Cc
- Rms Shopfitting (Pty) Ltd
- Ro-Al Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Sa Heat Pump Engineers (Pty) Ltd
- Schindler Lifts (Sa) (Pty) Ltd
- Secutel Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- Servest (Pty) Ltd
- Shospec (Pty) Ltd
- Sirac Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sola Group (Pty) Ltd
- Solar Heat Exchangers (Pty) Ltd
- Solareff (Pty) Ltd
- Southern Air Conditioning (Pty) Ltd
- Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd
- Steinmuller Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Stiebel Eltron Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Synergy Energy Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Systems Automation and Management (Pty) Ltd
- Thorburn Security Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Welkom Industrial Controls (Pty) Ltd
- Xone Integrated Security (Pty) Ltd
- Zest Weg Group Africa (Pty) Ltd
