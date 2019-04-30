South Africa E-Learning Industry Revenue is Expected to Reach Over USD 490 Million by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

The industry revenue for Content services is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.9% during the period 2018P-2023E, while the industry revenue for technology services will increase at a CAGR of 14.9% during the same period.

Corporate Enterprise and schools offering higher education are likely to be the key focus areas for E-Learning services.

The South Africa E-Learning market is expected to witness the increasing number of small players entering the market which will focus more on providing LMS services.

Increase Usage of LMS (Learning Management System): The growing demand for online courses will lead to adoption of LMS by customers across various sectors. It has been anticipated that the share of LMS will reach over 55.0% by the year 2023E. Moreover, it is expected that corporate sector will contribute the highest revenue share to the overall E-Learning industry in South Africa by year end 2023E.

Rising Demand of Open Courseware: Rising government initiatives towards education and many major Universities posting open online content would lead to an increase in the number of users of Open Courseware. The increase in number of MOOCs will largely contribute to this segments growth. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the number of home users will increase from 20.2% in 2018 to 21.4% in 2023E, with the increase in internet penetration and the number of mobile phone users in the country.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "South Africa E-Learning Market Outlook to 2023 - By Content (Open Courseware, Customized Multimedia, Simulation Content and Online Test), By Technology (Learning Management System, Smart Classes, Smart Authoring Tools) By Sector (Corporate, Higher Education, K-12 and Vocational training) and By End Users (Corporate Enterprise, Home Users, Non-profit Organizations and Government)" believed that the E-Learning market in South Africa is expected to register a positive CAGR of 12.6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2023E.

The growth in number of Schools, students and working population in the country will further increase the demand of E-Learning services.

Key Segments Covered

By Content and Technology Services

Content

Open Courseware



Customized Multimedia



Online Tests



Simulation Content

Technology

Learning Management System



Smart Classes



Smart Authoring Tools

By Sector

Corporate Education and Government Training

Higher Education

K-12

Vocational Training

By End Users

Corporate Enterprises

Home Users

Non-profit Organizations

Government

Key Target Audience

Content Providers

Technology Providers

Hardware Providers

Corporate Enterprises

Higher education institutes

K-12

Investors

P.E. Firms

Institutes

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013 - 2018

2013 - 2018 Forecast Period: 2018 - 2023E

Companies Covered:

LRMG

Ceed Learning

Edu Board

The Training Room Online (TTRO)

Signify Software

GetSmarter

SAIDE

Khulu Business Solutions

SAIL

ViaAfrika

Key Topics Covered in the Report

South Africa E-Learning Market Overview and genesis

South Africa E-Learning Market Value Chain Analysis

South Africa E – Learning Market Ecosystem

South Africa E-Learning Market Size by Revenue (2013-2018)

South Africa E-Learning Market Segmentation (2013-2018)

South Africa E-Learning Market by End User

South Africa E-Learning Market Pricing Analysis

Trends and development in South Africa E-Learning Market

E-Learning Market Issues and Challenges in South Africa E-Learning Market

E-Learning Market Government regulations in South Africa E-Learning Market

E-Learning Market South Africa E-Learning Market Ecosystem

SWOT analysis of South Africa E-Learning Market

Competitive Scenario of South Africa E-Learning Market

South Africa E-Learning Market Heat map and Company Profile of Major Players

South Africa E-Learning Market Future Outlook and Projections

