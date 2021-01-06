South Africa Fitness Service Market Outlook Report 2020-2023 - Focus on Establishing Female-Specific Fitness Centers

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Fitness Service Market Outlook to 2023 - by Market Structure, by Revenue Streams, by Membership Subscription Package, by Provinces and by Gender" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa Fitness Service Market Outlook to 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis of fitness services market of South Africa. The report covers market overview, business cycle, ecosystem, emerging growth drivers and trends; issues and challenges; customer pain points and decision making parameters, competitive landscape of players in organized sector and government regulations. The report concludes with the market projection and analysis recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

Consolidated approrach -Market Sizing

Market Sizing - South Africa Fitness Service Market

Variables (Dependent and Independent)

Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model

Regression Matrix

Limitations

Final Conclusion

3. Economy Analysis, 2013 - 2023E

3.1. Cause and Effect Relationship



4. South Africa Fitness Service Market Introduction and Evolution

4.1. South Africa Fitness Service Market Overview and Genesis

4.2. South Africa Fitness Service Market Supply Side Evolution

4.3. South Africa Fitness Service Market Demand Side Evolution



5. South Africa Fitness Service Market Ecosystem



6. South Africa Fitness Service Market Size (by Revenue, by Membership and by Number of Fitness Centers), 2013- 2018

Total Addressable Market and Penetration Rate for South Africa Fitness Service Market, 2013-2018

7. South Africa Fitness Service Market Segmentation, 2018

7.1. By Major Revenue Streams (Gym Membership and Personal Training), 2018

7.1.1. Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream (Gym Membership Revenue and PT Revenue) By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), 2018

7.2. By Provinces (Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, North West, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Free State, Northern Cape), 2018

7.3. Rental Rates by Region, 2018

7.4. By Membership Subscription (1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 1 year), 2018

7.4.1. By Membership Subscription On the Basis of Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), 2018

7.5. By Gender Composition (Male and Female), 2018

7.6. By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), 2018

7.6.1. On the Basis of Number of Centers, Number of Members and Revenue Generated, 2018



8. South Africa Fitness Service Market Growth Drivers and Trends

8.1. Trends and Recent Developments

Outdoor Fitness Programme

Body Weight and Strength Training Exercises

Fitness Snacking

Digital Fitness Training

Group Training

Workplace Fitness Promotion

Wearable Technology

8.2. Growth Drivers

Increase in Lifestyle Diseases

Tie-Ups and Partnerships with Medical Aid Companies

Government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles

Expanding Disposable Income

Boost in Personal Trainer requirement

Availability of Additional Facilities

Growth in Organized Gym Chains

Focus on Establishing Female-Specific Fitness Centers

Investing In Building Customer Awareness And Trust

Growing Trend Of Corporate Fitness Programs

Change in Consumer Behavior Spurred by Change in Demographics

9. Issues and Challenges in South Africa Fitness Service Market

Low Conversion Rates

Member Retention

Subsidized Membership Packages of the Top Major Players

Scalability

Lack of Availability of Trained and Experienced Personnel

Expensive Maintenance

Technological Advancements

Stiff Competition from Unorganized Players

High Cost of Establishment

Low Focus on the Sub-Urban Areas

High Cost of Marketing

10. South Africa Fitness Service Market Investment Model

Introduction

Assumptions Considered

Fixed Investment

Sources Of Finance

Variable Cost

Profitability

11. Regulatory Framework in South Africa Fitness Services Market



12. Customer Profiling-South Africa Fitness Service Market

12.1. Customer Decision Making Parameters, 2018

12.2. Pain Points Of Customers



13. Snapshot on Personal Training Market In South Africa



14. Snapshot on Yoga Market in South Africa, 2018



15. SWOT Analysis in the South Africa Fitness Service Market



16. Competitive Landscape in South Africa Fitness Service Market

16.1. Competition Scenario (Market Nature, Bargaining Power, Entry Barriers, Market Positioning and Competition Parameters), 2018

Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players (Virgin Active, Planet Fitness, Zone Fitness, Gym Company, Viva Fitness, Adventure Boot Camp For Women) in South Africa Fitness Service market

16.2. Market Share of Major Players (Virgin Active, Planet Fitness, Zone Fitness, Curves Fitness, Gym Company, Bodytec & Others), 2018

16.3. Comparison Matrix in South Africa Fitness Service Market, 2018

16.4. Company Profile Of Major Players In South Africa Fitness Service Market

16.4.1. Virgin Active

16.4.2. Planet Fitness

16.4.3. Zone Fitness

16.4.4. Gym Company

16.4.5. Curves Fitness

16.4.6. BODYTEC

16.4.7. Viva Gym

16.4.8. GO Health Club

16.4.9. Moove Motion Fitness

16.4.10. Dream Body Fitness

16.5. Other Company Profiles of Organized Fitness Market

16.5.1. Body Classique

16.5.2. Motion Fitness

16.5.3. Ignite Fitness

16.5.4. Family Fitness

16.5.5. BUC Personal Fitness Studio

16.5.6. Better Bodies Gym

16.5.7. SWEAT 1000

16.5.8. Roark Gym

16.5.9. F45 Training

16.5.10. Switch Playground

16.5.11. Cape CrossFit

16.5.12. Motley Crew CrossFit

16.5.13. Ritual Gym

16.5.14. Yoga South Africa

16.5.15. Living Yoga

16.5.16. DynamX Ladies Health Studio

16.5.17. Yoga Experience

16.5.18. Adventure Boot Camp for Women

16.5.19. Women in Fitness

16.5.20. ElectroFitness

16.5.21. Shapes For Women

16.6. Other Company Profiles of Unorganized Fitness Market

16.6.1. Bold

16.6.2. Srix Zone

16.6.3. Proactive Fitness Gym

16.6.4. Fast Fitness

16.6.5. BodyMind Fitness

16.6.6. Eden Fitness



17. Case Study- Virgin Active



18. South Africa Fitness Service Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E- 2023E

Total Expected Addressable Market and Penetration Rate

18.1. South Africa Fitness Service Future Market Segmentation By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized) on the basis of Number of Fitness Centers, 2023E

18.2. South Africa Fitness Service Future Market Segmentation by Gender (Male and Female) on the Basis of Revenue, 2023E



19. Analyst Recommendations



