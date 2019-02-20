South Africa Gas Industry Report 2018-2020

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Gas Industry in South Africa 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South African Gas Industry, Including Distribution by Pipeline: With domestic consumption of 4.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2017, natural gas currently constitutes little more than 3.2% of the nation's primary energy supply. Recent statistics show that the consumption of natural gas in South Africa contracted by 2.3% year-on-year in 2017.



Although the Department of Energy has identified the harnessing of conventional and unconventional forms of gas as a strategic imperative, stakeholders report that South Africa's uptake of gas continues to be constrained by the country's relatively underdeveloped gas transmission and storage infrastructure. However, gas forms an important part of the country's future energy mix. In terms of the new Integrated Resources Plan, the installed capacity of natural gas is expected to increase to 11,930 megawatts (MW), or 16% of total installed capacity, by 2030.;



Industry Developments:



With the depletion of South Africa's offshore F-A field and South Coast Complex fields, which supplied indigenous natural gas to PetroSA's Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) plant in Mossel Bay, the country remains largely reliant on imported natural gas from Mozambique. Ibhubesi, off the coast of the Northern Cape, is South Africa's largest proven natural gas field with an estimated 540 billion cubic feet (bcf) of recoverable reserves, and is expected to start producing gas commercially by 2020.



South Africa's only proven onshore natural gas and helium reserves are in Virginia in the Free State. Recent research suggests that recoverable shale gas resources in the Karoo Basin are in the 13 trillion cubic feet (tcf) to 49 tcf range, substantially lower than previous estimates. After years of delay, 27 renewable energy agreements have been signed with independent power producers.



Report Coverage:



The comprehensive report on the South African gas industry examines current conditions, developments and corporate actions as well as factors that influence the success of companies involved in the sector. Comprehensive profiles of 13 institutions include the state-owned PetroSA, which reported a net loss of R1.4bn in 2016/17 and Spring Lights Gas, South Africa's largest non-integrated piped gas trader.



It provides comprehensive information on gas companies including Sasol, which announced it would dispose non-core assets to focus on speciality chemicals, upstream exploration and production and liquid fuel retail and Engen, which entered into a R3.5bn share-swop deal with Vivo Energy. The report deals with important issues affecting the industry including the Integrated Resources Plan, the introduction of carbon tax and the establishment of gas-to-power landfill plants.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations and Government Policies

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Government Initiatives

5.3. Input Costs

5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.5. Labour

5.6. Cyclicality

5.7. Environmental Concerns



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Appendices



APPENDIX 1 - SUMMARY OF MAJOR PLAYERS

Manufacturers of Gas

Distributors of Gases via Pipelines



APPENDIX 2

Global Primary Energy Consumption



APPENDIX 3

Total Proved Natural Gas Reserves



Companies Mentioned



African Oxygen Ltd

BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Chevron South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Egoli Gas (Pty) Ltd

Engen Petroleum Ltd

Gigajoule International (Pty) Ltd

National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa SOC Ltd (The)

Renergen Ltd

Sasol Gas (Pty) Ltd

Shell and BP South African Petroleum Refineries (Pty) Ltd

SLG (Pty) Ltd

Transnet SOC Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2c8h2z/south_africa_gas?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

