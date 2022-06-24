South Africa Generator and Transformer Industry Report 2022: Influencing Factors, Competitive Environment, Outlook, Industry Associations, Company Profiles

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Generator and Transformer Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture and supply of generators and transformers and includes comprehensive information on the state of the sector, the energy mix, imports, localisation and influencing factors including power generation, demand, capacity and input costs.

There are profiles of 41 companies including major players such as ABB, Actom, generator step-up transformer manufacturer SGB-Smith Power Matla, Revive Electrical Transformers, which has supplied various renewable independent power producers and generator providers such as Cummins.



The Generator and Transformer Industry in South Africa

Manufacturing sales of electric motors, generators and transformers grew marginally in 2021, but have been trending down between 2016 and 2021. Imports of transformers and generators have outpaced those of exports over the last two decades. While demand for diesel generators has generally grown in step with loadshedding, imports of portable generators fell sharply in 2021, even as loadshedding peaked.

The deployment of transformers has been held back by a decline in capital expenditure by Eskom, which sources the majority of transformers in the country. The industry could expect some increase given the country's plans to add new power generation to the grid.

Embedded Generation

The increase in embedded generation, where industry, mines and municipalities produce their own power, represents an opportunity and threat to generator and transformer manufacturers. Increased embedded generation and renewable energy projects will likely inhibit demand for diesel generators, but provide opportunities for manufacturers and importers to produce and supply generators and transformers for renewable and other off-grid projects. Some generator manufacturers are considering making generators powered by renewable energy.

Demand

The biggest demand for generators is from the construction sector, which has performed poorly since 2018. The continued complete shutdown of the events industry, which uses short term rental of generators, during the pandemic, has resulted in less demand, but this could pick up as restrictions are lifted. South Africa's electricity crisis continues to drive demand.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Trade

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIROMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Summary of Notable Players

COMPANY PROFILES

ABB South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd ACTOM (Pty) Ltd

Aggreko Energy Rental South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Aksa Power Generation SA (Pty) Ltd

ArmCoil Afrika (Pty) Ltd

Babcock Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Barloworld Ltd

C and R Industries CC

Caco Trading (Pty) Ltd

Channel Data (Pty) Ltd

Cummins South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Diesel Electric Services (Pty) Ltd

Diesel Gen Technologies CC

Energenic GL (Pty) Ltd

Epiroc South Africa (Pty) Ltd

FGW Generators (Pty) Ltd

Free State Transformers (Pty) Ltd

Generator King (Pty) Ltd (The)

Genpower Electrical Wholesalers CC

Geomechanics (Pty) Ltd

Goscor (Pty) Ltd

Hitachi Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Hoffmann Power (Pty) Ltd

Ian Dickie and Company (Pty) Ltd

and Company (Pty) Ltd Instrument Transformer Technologies (Pty) Ltd

KLB Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Magetz Electrical CC

New Way Power (Pty) Ltd

Reliable Transformers CC

Revive Electrical Transformers (Pty) Ltd

SGB Smit Power Matla (Pty) Ltd

Siemens (Pty) Ltd

Smith Mining Equipment (Pty) Ltd

Stevens and Co (Pty) Ltd

Trafo Power Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Trans Electron CC

Transformer Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Tuning Fork (Pty) Ltd

Turner Morris (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd V R Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Zest WEG Group Africa (Pty) Ltd

