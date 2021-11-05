South Africa Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Shoprite, Pick 'n' Pay Stores, Internationale Spar Centrale, BV Wal-Mart Stores, & Woolworths

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in South Africa is expected to grow by 16.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 923.2 million in 2021.

Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in South Africa remains strong. The gift card industry in South Africa is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 13.9% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 794.1 million in 2020 to reach US$ 1552.4 million by 2025.

Historically, the gift card market in South Africa has recorded a steady growth with increased adoption in self-use segment. According to the publisher, gift card market growth in South Africa is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by COVID-19 outbreak. However, certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share.

The pandemic induced economic downturn is forcing companies to have an online presence and push their e-commerce offerings which could improve e-commerce growth in the country. The shift from brick and mortar to e-commerce in South Africa has been slow, although half of the population has access to the internet. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the retailers and delivery start-ups have begun selling online and have witnessed an increase in demand as consumers stay away from in-store shopping due to the fear of spread of coronavirus.

Also, online retailers are focusing on strengthening their customer acquisition strategy by offering e-gift cards. Consequently, adoption of e-Gift cards is expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters.

The rising trend of gift card usage has drawn foreign companies to explore the market in South Africa. For instance, in March 2020, InComm, a payments technology company, launched its gift cards in partnership with Flash and Pepkor Group. The gift cards include gaming, ride-sharing, content, and streaming gift cards via Flash and Pepkor's retail network making these cards available in every South African region.

In South Africa, low youth employment and a weak job market are fueling the growth of its freelance market. In 2020, the freelancers are expected to account for 40-50% of the full-time workforce. Employers are benefiting by the gig model as it helps in the speed of hiring, flexibility, and cost. The trend of gig workers getting paid using gift cards is increasing as these are easy to disburse and use. With the increase in freelancers and gig workers in South Africa, the gift card market will be positively impacted.

Apart from this, corporate spending is also boosting the gift card market in South Africa. Organizations are increasingly making use of gift cards to rewards their employees on popular holidays in the country such as Christmas and New Year.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in South Africa. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Pick 'n' Pay Stores Ltd

Internationale Spar Centrale BV

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Woolworths Holdings Ltd ( South Africa )

Total Spend on Gifts in South Africa

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in South Africa

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in South Africa

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in South Africa

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in South Africa

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in South Africa

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in South Africa

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in South Africa

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in South Africa

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in South Africa

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

