South Africa Healthcare Sector Report 2019

South Africa's two-tiered healthcare sector is supported by more than 252,650 registered practitioners providing essential services through 7,90 public healthcare facilities and 524 private healthcare facilities.

Expenditure on human health activities and services exceeded R400bn in the 2017/18 financial year, with private healthcare accounting for approximately R213bn of total spend. With an allocation of 12.3% of the total budget, health expenditure represents the third largest item of consolidated state expenditure, but the public healthcare system continues to decline.

The healthcare sector is poised for significant change with the proposed introduction of National Health Insurance which seeks to provide all South Africans with access to quality healthcare. The prohibitive cost of private sector continues to come under the scrutiny of the Competition Commission's on-going health market inquiry. Other concerns relating to private healthcare include an apparent lack of accountability; over-servicing; the maldistribution of facilities and service providers; and the payment of incentives.

This report covers the public and private sector healthcare sector, including the size and state of the sector and factors influencing its success in areas such as controlling disease, improving mortality rates and training and retaining skilled professionals. The report includes comprehensive profiles of 26 entities including national departments, blood services, hospital groups, emergency services and pathology laboratories.

These major hospital groups such as Mediclinic, Life Healthcare and Netcare, which last year exited the UK. Emergency services such as ER24 and Gardmed are profiled, as are pathology labs such as Lancet and Ampath.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development Initiatives

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Government Interventions

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Input Costs

5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.5. Labour Resources

5.6. Cyclicality

5.7. Civil Society

5.8. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations and Other Entities



10. References



Companies Mentioned



Advanced Health Ltd

Ampath Trust

Bio Analytical Research Corporation South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Busamed (Pty) Ltd

Clinix Health Group (Pty) Ltd

Dietrich Voigt Mia (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd

Gardmed Ambulance Service Trust

Kaelo Primecure (Pty) Ltd

Lancet Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Lenmed Investments Ltd

Life Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd

Mediclinic International Plc

Medicross Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd

Mellins I Style Optometrists Inc

Metropolitan Health Risk Management (Pty) Ltd

Moffatt Inc

National Department of Health

National Health Laboratory Service

National Hospital Network

Netcare Ltd

Novahealth (Pty) Ltd

South African National Blood Service

Spec Savers South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Torga Optical (Pty) Ltd

Western Cape Blood Service

