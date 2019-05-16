South Africa Healthcare Sector Report 2019
May 16, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Healthcare Sector in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Africa's two-tiered healthcare sector is supported by more than 252,650 registered practitioners providing essential services through 7,90 public healthcare facilities and 524 private healthcare facilities.
Expenditure on human health activities and services exceeded R400bn in the 2017/18 financial year, with private healthcare accounting for approximately R213bn of total spend. With an allocation of 12.3% of the total budget, health expenditure represents the third largest item of consolidated state expenditure, but the public healthcare system continues to decline.
The healthcare sector is poised for significant change with the proposed introduction of National Health Insurance which seeks to provide all South Africans with access to quality healthcare. The prohibitive cost of private sector continues to come under the scrutiny of the Competition Commission's on-going health market inquiry. Other concerns relating to private healthcare include an apparent lack of accountability; over-servicing; the maldistribution of facilities and service providers; and the payment of incentives.
This report covers the public and private sector healthcare sector, including the size and state of the sector and factors influencing its success in areas such as controlling disease, improving mortality rates and training and retaining skilled professionals. The report includes comprehensive profiles of 26 entities including national departments, blood services, hospital groups, emergency services and pathology laboratories.
These major hospital groups such as Mediclinic, Life Healthcare and Netcare, which last year exited the UK. Emergency services such as ER24 and Gardmed are profiled, as are pathology labs such as Lancet and Ampath.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development Initiatives
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Government Interventions
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Input Costs
5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.5. Labour Resources
5.6. Cyclicality
5.7. Civil Society
5.8. Environmental Concerns
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations and Other Entities
10. References
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Health Ltd
- Ampath Trust
- Bio Analytical Research Corporation South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Busamed (Pty) Ltd
- Clinix Health Group (Pty) Ltd
- Dietrich Voigt Mia (Pty) Ltd
- ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd
- Gardmed Ambulance Service Trust
- Kaelo Primecure (Pty) Ltd
- Lancet Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Lenmed Investments Ltd
- Life Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd
- Mediclinic International Plc
- Medicross Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd
- Mellins I Style Optometrists Inc
- Metropolitan Health Risk Management (Pty) Ltd
- Moffatt Inc
- National Department of Health
- National Health Laboratory Service
- National Hospital Network
- Netcare Ltd
- Novahealth (Pty) Ltd
- South African National Blood Service
- Spec Savers South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Torga Optical (Pty) Ltd
- Western Cape Blood Service
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rs4qg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article