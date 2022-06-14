South Africa Iron and Steel Manufacture and Wholesale Market 2022: Oversupply of Steel as Prices Drop and Supply Increases

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture and Wholesale of Basic Iron and Steel in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing freight logistics costs and supply disruptions caused by the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have highlighted the value of local steel production. South Africa experienced a steel shortage in 2021, causing prices to increase and leading some downstream companies to ask for the removal of import duties to allow them to increase imports while local producers were unable to satisfy demand. Prices have since reduced and supply has increased while demand had dropped, resulting in a current oversupply of steel in South Africa.

Steel and Metal Masterplan

A master plan, signed in 2021, has identified overcapacity in the production of long steel products and a focus on local production of flat steel products as many grades required by the automotive, mining and construction equipment, and mining industries are not manufactured locally.

The plan also identifies steel needed for renewable energy supply as an opportunity for the iron and steel industry. The plan includes an agreement by manufacturers of primary steel products to contribute to a development fund to support various projects identified in the plan.

Challenges

Manufacturers of basic iron and steel face challenges such as the slow rollout of the government's infrastructure development program, unstable electricity supply, steeply rising costs of raw materials, logistics, low domestic economic growth and unreliable rail transport. Some downstream steel product manufacturers believe their products are uncompetitive in export markets due to import duties and high prices charged by steel producers.

Report Coverage

This report focuses on the manufacture and wholesale of basic iron and steel in South Africa and includes information on the state and size of the industry and influencing factors such as input costs, infrastructure and transport challenges, major players, regulations and government support.

There are profiles of 41 companies including the major players such as ArcelorMittal South Africa, Columbus Stainless and BSi Steel, steel traders such as Macsteel Services Centres and suppliers such as Hudaco Trading.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size Of The Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors And Pain Points



3. Local

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Trade

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development



4. Africa



5. International



6. Influencing Factors

6.1. Covid -19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Performance Of End-User Industries

6.4. Input Costs

6.5. Rail And Port Services

6.6. Inconsistent Supply Of Electricity

6.7. Government Support

6.8. Technology, Research And Development (R&D) And Innovation

6.9. Labour

6.10. Environmental Issues



7. Competitive Environment

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure Of The Industry

7.3. Barriers To Entry



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Outlook



10. Industry Associations



Company Profiles



A Holman Trading Company (Pty) Ltd

Aeroton Steel (Pty) Ltd

Africa Pipe Industries (Pty) Ltd

Allied Steelrode (Pty) Ltd

Andrew Mentis (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd

Argent Industrial Ltd

Augusta Steel (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Aveng Ltd

Barnes Reinforcing Industries (Pty) Ltd

Barnes Tubing Industries (Pty) Ltd

Bosal Afrika (Pty) Ltd

BSi Steel (Pty) Ltd

Cape Gate (Pty) Ltd

Cape Town Iron and Steel Works (Pty) Ltd

Capital Africa Steel (Pty) Ltd

Clotan Steel (Pty) Ltd

Coega Steels (Pty) Ltd

Columbus Stainless (Pty) Ltd

Consolidated Wire Industries (Pty) Ltd

Fischer South Africa Facilities (Pty) Ltd

Garsin Steel Tube and Pipe (Pty) Ltd

Hall Longmore Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd

Jaguar Metals (Pty) Ltd

Macdonald Steel SA (Pty) Ltd

Macsteel Service Centres SA (Pty) Ltd

Meshco (Pty) Ltd

N J R Steel Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Neven Matthews (Pty) Ltd

Pro Roof Steel and Tube (Pty) Ltd

Richards Bay Titanium (Pty) Ltd

SA Metal Group (Pty) Ltd

Scaw South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Shaurya Steel (Pty) Ltd

Stewarts and Lloyds Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Tradecore Steel (Pty) Ltd

Tronox Mineral Sands (Pty) Ltd

Unica Iron and Steel (Pty) Ltd

and Steel (Pty) Ltd United Heavy Industries (Pty) Ltd

Veer Steel Mills (Pty) Ltd



