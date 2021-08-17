South Africa Maritime Transport and Marine Manufacturing Market Report 2021: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Industry Associations, Company Profiles

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maritime Transport and Marine Manufacturing in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the maritime transport and marine manufacturing sector in South Africa.

It includes comprehensive information on ports and harbours, the manufacture of vessels, the size and state of the sector, port infrastructure and statistics on vessel arrivals and cargo handled.

There are profiles of 58 companies including shipbuilders such as Robertson & Caine and Southern Wind Shipyards, international companies such as MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and BP Shipping, local merchant vessel owner Vuka Marine and bunkering services company Minerva.



Maritime Transport and Marine Manufacturing in South Africa

The sea, coastal and inland water transport system facilitates trade and plays a crucial role in the movement of passengers and goods. Before the coronavirus pandemic, around 300 million tons of seaborne cargo moved through South African ports each year.

The pandemic has brought into focus the critical role performed by the maritime transport industry in the delivery of medicine, food, fuel and other essential supplies, but has also highlighted the hardships facing thousands of crew members stranded at sea.

Developments

Ports operator Transnet National Ports Authority, a division of state-owned transport and logistics company Transnet, is to become an independent subsidiary, allowing revenues generated by the ports from lease income, marine services, cargo tariffs and other sources to be used to upgrade and expand port infrastructure and new equipment.

Significantly, it allows for greater collaboration with the private sector. The ports authority will continue to be responsible for maintaining port infrastructure and providing maritime services.

Niche Competitive Advantages

Despite stiff competition from the subsidised boat yards of South Korea, China and Japan, the quality of locally-made boats has given the country a competitive edge in some vessel categories, particularly catamarans, where South African manufacturers are among the biggest globally and where exports are significant.

South African boat yards have developed a niche advantage for custom-built boats. While competition among local boat yards is not high as companies are highly specialised, the repair market is more competitive.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Input Costs

5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.5. Government Interventions

5.6. Environmental Concerns

5.7. Labour

5.8. Off-Shore Oil and Gas

5.9. Piracy



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations and Other Entities



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Appendix

Summary of Vessel Arrivals at South African Ports: 01 January 2020 - 31 December 2020

- Summary of Cargo Handled at South African Ports: January - December 2020 (Expressed in Tons)

(Expressed in Tons) Summary of Containerised Cargo Handled at South African Ports: January - December 2020

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles - Building and Repairing of Ships and Boats

Admiral Defence Systems (Pty) Ltd

Allsurvey Industrial (Pty) Ltd

Ark Inflatables Cc

Bayside Marine (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Bonakude Capital Projects (Pty) Ltd

Bradexim (Pty) Ltd

C and M Multi Craft Cc

Camping and Boating Centre (Pty) Ltd

Castle Ultra Trading 43 (Pty) Ltd

Damen Shipyards Cape Town (Pty) Ltd

Elgin Brown and Hamer (Pty) Ltd

and Hamer (Pty) Ltd Falcon Inflatables (Pty) Ltd

Fenn Kayaks Cc

Gecat Marine Cc

Gemini Marine (Pty) Ltd

Jacobs Bros Boat Builders Cc

Knysna Yacht Company (Pty) Ltd

Kuningi Trading Cc

Legacy Marine (Pty) Ltd

Mako Marine Cc

Mallards Boating International Cc

Maverick Yachts (Pty) Ltd

Nautic Africa (Pty) Ltd

Nexus Yachts Cc

Rhino Marine Products (Pty) Ltd

Robertson and Caine (Pty) Ltd

Sandock Austral Shipyards (Pty) Ltd

Sensation Boats and Living (Pty) Ltd

Southern Wind Shipyards (Pty) Ltd

Southey Holdings (Pty) Ltd

St Francis Marine Cc

Sturrock Grindrod Maritime (Pty) Ltd

Tallie Marine (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Trevwest 24 Investments Cc

Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing Cc

Vee Craft Marine (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Voyage Yachts (Pty) Ltd

Wp Starboats (Pty) Ltd

Company Profiles - Sea and Coastal Water Transport in South Africa

Ap Moller - Maersk A/S

Bp Shipping Ltd

China Cosco Shipping Corporation Ltd

Cma Cgm S.A.

Dal Deutsche Afrika-Linien GmbH & Co Kg

Evergreen Marine Corporation ( Taiwan ) Ltd

) Ltd Grindrod Shipping ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd

Linsen Nambi Bunker Services (Pty) Ltd

Macs Maritime Carrier Shipping Gmbh

Marine Crew Services ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Minerva Bunkering Marine Services (Pty) Ltd

Mitsui Osk Lines Ltd

Msc Mediterranean Shipping Company Holding S.A.

Nile Dutch Holding Bv

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd

Pacific International Lines (Pte) Ltd

Polaris Shipping Company Ltd

Vuka Marine (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kprhya

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

