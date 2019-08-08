South Africa Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Analysis & Opportunities, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payment industry in South Africa is expected to record a CAGR of 12.9% to reach US$ 29,424.3 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2018-2025.



Competition in South African mobile payment market has intensified over recent years with key global players such as Samsung, Apple Pay, and Huawei Pay eyeing the lucrative market to drive their global expansion.



Huawei Pay plans to launch its services in early 2019 and will support NFC technology and QR code. Samsung Pay has already established a significant presence in the South African mobile payment. As a result, it is expected that its competitors will have to do a lot of work in order to perform in the market.



The biggest differentiator for Samsung Pay is a technology called as MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission). This secret weapon from Samsung allows the phones supporting Samsung Pay for making contactless payments, including card machines which do not support NFC.



While contactless technology is being aggressively driven by the banks, PASA, Visa and Mastercard, NFC will still take a while before being widely adopted at stores and restaurants. This surely gives Samsung an added advantage in the South African market as MST allows its mobile payments app to perform in majority of the cases by emulating the magnetic stripe of bank card being swiped through payment terminal.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in South Africa. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in South Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 South Africa Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 South Africa Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis



4 South Africa Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 South Africa Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



6 South Africa Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



7 South Africa Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



8 South Africa Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



9 South Africa Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



10 South Africa Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



11 South Africa Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



12 South Africa Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



13 South Africa Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



14 South Africa Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



15 South Africa Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



16 South Africa Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



17 South Africa Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



18 South Africa Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



19 South Africa Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



20 South Africa Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



21 South Africa Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



22 South Africa Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



23 South Africa Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



24 South Africa Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



25 South Africa Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



26 South Africa Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



27 South Africa Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



28 South Africa International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



29 South Africa Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



30 South Africa Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories



31 South Africa Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



32 South Africa Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



33 South Africa Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



34 South Africa Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



35 South Africa P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories



36 South Africa Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



Companies Mentioned

SnapScan

PocketPOS

FlickPay

Payment Pebble

Zapper

iKhokha

