South Africa Pharmaceutical Industry Report 2019

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Pharmaceutical Industry in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical sector, which researches, develops, markets and distributes drugs, as part of the wider healthcare system, is valued at R50bn at manufacturers' exit price and R68bn using retail sales.

The industry faces the challenge of expanding access to and affordability of drugs, on the one hand and growing South Africa's drug manufacturing capacity on the other. The sector seeks to meet this challenge in the context of implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) and rapid technological developments.

Changing Regulatory Environment:

Several developments that will affect the industry include the Medical Aid Schemes Bill, National Health Insurance Bill, intellectual property regime overhaul, Competition Commission health inquiry and the introduction of a new regulator for medicines, medical devices and complementary medicines. Following the legalisation of cannabis for private use, the first medical cannabis cultivation licences have been awarded. All of these issues are discussed in detail in the report.



Report Coverage:



This report on the pharmaceutical industry describes the industry, its size, new developments and factors influencing its success. There are comprehensive profiles of 89 companies including the major manufacturers Aspen Pharmacare, Adcock Ingram and Indian manufacturer Cipla and the biggest retailers Dis-Chem and Clicks (New Clicks). Other companies profiled include Ascendis Health, which has sold its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Gauteng to Mylan for R130m and is assessing the sale of other divisions and units to focus the business and reduce debt.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Supply Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Labour Resources

5.3. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.4. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Acino Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

African Medicines (Pty) Ltd

Afriplex (Pty) Ltd

AIM Africa

Alpha Pharm (KZN) (Pty) Ltd

(KZN) (Pty) Ltd Alpha Pharm (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Alpha Pharm East Cape (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Amway South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Ascendis Health Ltd

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

Astellas Pharma (Pty) Ltd

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Aurobindo Pharma (Pty) Ltd

Austell Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

B Braun Medical (Pty) Ltd

Baxter Healthcare South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bayer (Pty) Ltd

Becton Dickinson (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Bioclones (Pty) Ltd

Bioforce South Africa (Pty) Ltd

California Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Columbia Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

CoMED Health (Pty) Ltd

Deon Schoeman CC

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Eli Lilly (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Ferring (Pty) Ltd

Forever Living Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing SA (Pty) Ltd

Fresenius Kabi South Africa (Pty) Ltd

G M Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Glaxosmithkline South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gulf Drug Company (Pty) Ltd

H H Durrheim (Pty) Ltd

Herba Zone (Pty) Ltd

Herbalife International South Africa Ltd

Hersol Manufacturing Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

IMBC Investment (Pty) Ltd

iMvula Healthcare Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Johnson and Johnson (Pty) Ltd

Kellogg Company of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Lakato (Pty) Ltd

Merck (Pty) Ltd

MSD (Pty) Ltd

National Bioproducts Institute

Nativa (Pty) Ltd

NeoLife International (Pty) Ltd

Nestle ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Netcare Pharmacies (Pty) Ltd

Netcare Pharmacies 2 (Pty) Ltd

New Clicks South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Nkunzi Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Novartis South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Nutritional Holdings Ltd

Omnia Holdings Ltd

P and G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd

Parceval (Pty) Ltd

Pfizer Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Pharma Dynamics (Pty) Ltd

Pharmaceutical Enterprises (Pty) Ltd

Pharmacy Direct (Pty) Ltd

Pharmed Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

Ranbaxy (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Roche Products (Pty) Ltd

S A Natural Products (Pty) Ltd

S Buys (Pty) Ltd

Sandoz South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Sanofi Industries South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sanofi-Aventis South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Sisonke Partnership (The)

Solgar South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sonke Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation SOC Ltd (The)

SPAR Group Ltd (The)

Specpharm Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Brands Ltd

Transpharm (Pty) Ltd

Vital Health Foods (Pty) Ltd

Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd

Xixia Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Zenith Pharmaceutical Distributors (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8i01s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

