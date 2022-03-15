South Africa Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Shoprite, Pick 'n' Pay Stores, Internationale Spar Centrale, Wal-Mart Stores, & Woolworths

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in South Africa increased at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 15.0%, increasing from US$8.81 billion in 2022 to reach US$15.40 billion by 2026.

South Africa has turned out to be the most prominent fintech hub in 2021. With the rising digital payments in the country, fintech companies developed innovative products to provide financial inclusion to the unbanked population.



Telecom providers are integrating virtual prepaid cards in their digital wallets in South Africa



With the rise in online shopping among South Africans, digital wallet providers are developing virtual payment solutions with fintech partners.

In June 2021 , South African wireline and wireless telecommunications provider Telkom, introduced a virtual card for use on WhatsApp for its digital wallet, Telkom Pay, users.

, South African wireline and wireless telecommunications provider Telkom, introduced a virtual card for use on WhatsApp for its digital wallet, Telkom Pay, users. Telkom collaborated with Mastercard, Nedbank, and leading fintech enablement partner Ukheshe Technologies to launch this virtual prepaid card.

The virtual prepaid card will be linked to the wallet, and users can transact online through this card.

South African fintech startups launching prepaid debit cards for its customers



There are millions of South Africans who are unbanked and face issues with receiving payments from their employers or third party. Consequently, domestic fintech companies are launching prepaid debit cards to address this problem.

In November 2021 , a South African fintech startup SOLMate, announced the launch of SOLMate prepaid debit card. The new card also comes with an digital wallet and a virtual card.

, a South African fintech startup SOLMate, announced the launch of SOLMate prepaid debit card. The new card also comes with an digital wallet and a virtual card. The users of the prepaid debit card will be able to transfer money into the SOLMate account and the physical card can be used for making transactions.

The SOLMate account, specifically, allows the user to get paid directly into their wallets by third parties or employers, which they can use as per their need.

Airline providers are introducing gift voucher programs in partnership with travel technology companies and gift card solutions providers



Since the pandemic has made drastic changes to the travel spending attitude of the customers, airline providers are launching a more flexible way of spending, thereby generating an alternative revenue stream for the company.

In November 2021 , Southern African airline, Airlink, launched flexible gift vouchers for the customers, which can be redeemed against air tickets and a variety of services on the company's website.

, Southern African airline, Airlink, launched flexible gift vouchers for the customers, which can be redeemed against air tickets and a variety of services on the company's website. These gift vouchers are managed by the company in partnership with Amadeus, the global travel technology provider, and Qwikcilver, a gift card solutions provider.

These gift vouchers can be used by the customers for up to three years and are also for multiple times.

The publisher expects, with this flexible gift card solution, the company will generate revenue as it not only provides customers with a wide array of services but also future-dated and customizable gifts.

Scope

Companies

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Pick 'n' Pay Stores Ltd

Internationale Spar Centrale BV

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Woolworths Holdings Ltd ( South Africa )

South Africa Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

South Africa Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

South Africa Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2017 - 2026

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

South Africa Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

South Africa Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

South Africa Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

South Africa General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

South Africa Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

South Africa Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

South Africa Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

South Africa Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

South Africa Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

South Africa Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hw1we

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets