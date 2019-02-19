South Africa Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019: The Market is Expected to Reach, 20.2 Billion by 2023, from $10.6 Billion in 2019

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in South Africa increased at a CAGR of 23.6% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 17.5%, increasing from US$ 10.6 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 20.2 billion by 2023.



This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.



Report Highlights



Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry in South Africa .

. Open loop and closed loop: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 11 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, business & administrative expense, payroll, meal, employee / partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee / partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through the Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories - travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Included in the Report

South Africa Gift card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

South Africa Business & administrative expense card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

South Africa Payroll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

South Africa Meal card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

South Africa Healthcare and wellness card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

South Africa Consumer incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

South Africa Employee / partner incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

South Africa Travel forex card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

South Africa General purpose card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked / unbanked).

South Africa Remittance card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

South Africa Teen and campus card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

South Africa Social security and other government benefit program cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

South Africa Insurance claim card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

South Africa Entertainment and gaming card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

South Africa Transit and toll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

South Africa Fuel, utilities, and other cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Reason to Buy

In-depth understanding of prepaid card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid cards in South Africa .

. Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid cards strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in prepaid cards industry.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards.

Establish market attractiveness: Gain insights into market attractiveness relative to other global markets through the Prepaid Cards Industry Attractiveness and Risk Index.

Companies Mentioned



Gauteng Provincial Government

Woolworths Holdings Ltd ( South Africa )

) Edcon Holdings Ltd

Foschini Group Ltd

Pick 'n' Pay Stores Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Musica Ltd

Gauteng Provincial Government

Woolworths Holdings Ltd ( South Africa )

) Edcon Holdings Ltd

Foschini Group Ltd

Pick 'n' Pay Stores Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Musica Ltd

