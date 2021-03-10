South Africa Prepared Animal Feeds and Pet Food Manufacturing Report 2021 Featuring PhilAfrica Foods, Astral Operations, RCL Foods, Nutri Feeds, Quantum Foods, & Royal Canin

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Prepared Animal Feeds and Pet Food in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture of prepared animal feeds and pet food and includes information on the state and size of these industries and the factors that influence them.

There are profiles of 21 companies including major animal feed manufacturers such as PhilAfrica Foods, Astral Operations, RCL Foods, Nutri Feeds and Quantum Foods, and pet food manufacturers including Royal Canin, Montego Pet Nutrition and Martin and Martin.

Manufacture of Prepared Animal Feeds and Pet Food:

South African is the biggest producer of animal feed on the continent and the animal feed industry is the biggest consumer of grain products in South Africa. The coronavirus pandemic, that followed fresh outbreaks of African swine fever in China, affected the global animal feed industry. In South Africa, new outbreaks of foot and mouth disease in early 2020 affected the beef export industry, reducing demand for animal feed.



Opportunities for SMEs:

There are opportunities for SMEs to manufacture niche products (such as raw dog food) and to explore alternative ingredients for animal feed (such as fly larvae), and ethical, healthy and environmentally-friendly ingredients. There are small companies making premium raw pet food using ethical ingredients that are free range and free of animal growth hormone and antibiotics, as well as companies using off-cuts of ostrich, game and crocodile meat to process into high-end pet food and treats.



Research and Development:

Most of the of the growth in global crop output is expected to come from improvements to the yield through higher input use, investments in production technology, better cultivation practices and multiple harvests per year.

South African development will focus on phytosanitary conditions and certification, agri-tech and research into what can be done to improve and increase power generation and contingency strategies. Precision feeding research is also underway.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Input Costs

5.3. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.4. Labour

5.5. Environmental Concerns

5.6. Coronavirus



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

