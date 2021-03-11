South Africa Red Meat Production, Processing and Preserving Market Report 2020: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Industry Associations
The "The Production, Processing and Preserving of Red Meat in South Africa 2020" report
This report focuses on the production, processing and preservation of red meat and red meat products, with a specific focus on cattle (beef and veal), sheep (lamb and mutton), pigs (pork), game and goats. It includes descriptions of the state and size of the sector and factors that influence it, including the coronavirus crisis, drought and herd sizes, regulations and competition issues and the informal sector.
There are profiles of 43 companies in the sector including major players such as Beefcor, Karan Beef and Tiger Consumer Brands and abattoirs such as Cavalier, Doornplaat and Upington.
Production, Processing and Preserving of Red Meat:
Having not completely recovered from the 2015 and 2017 drought, which led to a shortage of red meat, the red meat sector has been struck by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the declaration of a state of emergency and lockdown.
Despite expectations of a significant economic contraction, the sector has mostly been able to weather the challenges introduced by the pandemic, and meat production is expected to increase marginally in 2020.
The sector was affected by the initial closure of hotels, restaurants and takeaways and ban on hot food sales. Economic concerns led many people to reduce consumption of high-priced red meat items.
Imports and Exports:
Brazil supplied 32% of South Africa's imported meat products in 2019, followed by the US, Poland and Germany, with poultry making up 72% of the value. South Africa's agricultural exports fell in 2019, partly affected by the drought and the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease at the start of the year.
Between 2012 and 2019, meat exports grew 30%, with the biggest export markets outside of Africa being the Middle East and China. Beef accounted for 48% of meat exports in 2019, poultry 33% and pork 10%.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Supply Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Government Intervention
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Operating Costs
5.4. Labour
5.5. Herd Rebuilding
5.6. Health and Diseases
5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.8. Cyclicality
5.9. Environmental Issues
5.10. Crime, Predation and Stock Theft
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
APPENDIX
- Summary of Notable Players
- Company Profiles
- Al-Amien Foods Cc
- Beefcor (Pty) Ltd
- Beefmaster Kimberley (Pty) Ltd
- Bloemfontein Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- Bms Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Braviz Fine Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Cape Deli (Pty) Ltd
- Cavalier Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- Chalmar Beef (Pty) Ltd
- Chamdor Meat Packers (Pty) Ltd
- Doornplaat Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- East London Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- Eskort (Pty) Ltd
- Excellent Meat Market (Pty) Ltd
- Fabvleis (Pty) Ltd
- Famous Brands Ltd
- Farm 2 U (Pty) Ltd
- Frey's Food Brands (Pty) Ltd
- Good Hope Meat Supply Cc
- Hessequa Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- Holstein Meats (Pty) Ltd
- Irvin And Johnson Ltd
- Kalahari Kid Corporation (Pty) Ltd
- Karan Beef (Pty) Ltd
- Kyto Operations (Pty) Ltd
- Lentaba Meat (Pty) Ltd
- Morgan Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- New Style Pork (Pty) Ltd
- Oos Vrystaat Kaap Bedryf Ltd
- Overberg Food Distributors (Pty) Ltd
- Q-Meats Cc
- Qk Meats Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd
- Rica Meats (Pty) Ltd
- Roelcor Malmesbury (Pty) Ltd
- Seemanns Quality Meats (Pty) Ltd
- Sernick Group (Pty) Ltd
- Sparta Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd
- Upington Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- Vereeniging Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- Watsons Baconeries (Pty) Ltd
- Winelands Pork (Labelle Street) (Pty) Ltd
