South Africa Retirement Funding Market Report 2022: Local and International Trends, Influencing Factors, Competitive Environment, Industry Associations

Dec 15, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Retirement Funding in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on retirement funding in South Africa includes information on the state and size of the industry, its major players and various corporate actions and developments, as well as regulatory and other developments that affect the sector.
South Africa's retirement industry, with assets in excess of R4.6tn, has one of the highest assets to GDP ratios in the world, but only 7 to 10 million individuals have retirement savings products, out of an employed labour force of about 15 million.
There are profiles of 26 companies including all the notable pension funding players such as Sanlam, Ninety One, Old Mutual, Coronation, Allan Gray and the state-owned Public Investment Corporation
Treasury is planning to implement a two-pot system, where all pension funds, pension preservation funds, provident funds, provident preservation funds or retirement annuity funds will have to allocate contributions from 1 March 2023 to a new retirement pot and a savings pot.
At present fund members have to either resign or be retrenched before they can get access and cash out their entire pension funds.
Recent Changes
South Africa's retirement funds sector experienced significant change in the past few years, largely focused on stronger regulation to protect members' interests.
This includes the proposed two pot system, which entails creating a savings portion and a preservation portion with a third going to an accessible savings pot and two thirds to a retirement pot subject to full preservation until retirement.
According to draft legislation published for public comment by Treasury on 31 July 2022, the two-pot system will be implemented from 1 March 2023, although it would more likely happen in three to five years.
New Regulations
The offshore limit on South African asset allocation of 30% globally and 10% in other African markets have been combined into one limit of 45%, and there are new allocation limits for local infrastructure projects, which are expected to encourage private retirement savings funds to fund infrastructure. Both are expected to significantly change investment opportunities for fund managers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID -19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Retirement Reform
6.5. Corruption
6.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.7. Complaints and the Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator
6.8. Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG)
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDIX
- Summary of Notable Players
- Company Profiles
- Absa Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Alexander Forbes Investments Ltd
- Allan Gray (Pty) Ltd
- Aluwani Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd
- Argon Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Camissa Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Coronation Fund Managers Ltd
- Foord Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Futuregrowth Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- MandG Investments Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Marriott Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Mazi Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Mergence Investment Managers (Pty) Ltd
- Momentum Outcome-Based Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- NBC Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Ninety One SA (Pty) Ltd
- Oasis Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Old Mutual Investment Group (Pty) Ltd
- Prescient Investment Management (Pty) Ltd
- Public Investment Corporation SOC Ltd
- Sanlam Multi Manager International (Pty) Ltd
- Sesfikile Capital (Pty) Ltd
- Stanlib Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Sygnia Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Taquanta Asset Managers (Pty) Ltd
- Truffle Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
Companies Mentioned
- Absa Africa Foundation
- Absa Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Absa Empowerment Trust
- Absa Securities United Kingdom Ltd
- Absa Stockbrokers Nigeria Ltd
- African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd - 6% Pref
- African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd - N shares
- Alexander Forbes Investments Ltd
- Alicerose Nominee (Pty) Ltd
- Allan Gray (Pty) Ltd
- Aluwani Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd
- AP Ventures Fund I LP
- Argon Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Batho Bonke Absa HDSA Employee Trust
- Camissa Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Cedar Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd
- Commissioner Street No 10 (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Commissioner Street No 10 SPV (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Coronation Fund Managers Ltd
- EFS Namibia (Pty) Ltd
- Foord Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Futuregrowth Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Goudstad Nominees (Pty) Ltd
- Kagiso Collective Investments (RF) Ltd
- Main Street 1232 (Pty) Ltd
- MandG Investments Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Marriott Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Mazi Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Mergence Investment Managers (Pty) Ltd
- Mergence Unlisted Managers (Namibia)
- Momentum Outcome-Based Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Naledi Sun (Pty) Ltd
- NBC Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Newshelf 1405 (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Ninety One SA (Pty) Ltd
- Oasis Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Old Mutual Investment Group (Pty) Ltd
- Pan African Infrastructure Development Fund
- Prescient Investment Management (Pty) Ltd
- Public Investment Corporation SOC Ltd
- RMH Treasury Company Ltd
- Sanlam Multi Manager International (Pty) Ltd
- Sesfikile Capital (Pty) Ltd
- South African Workforce Housing Fund PVE (SA)
- Stanlib Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Sygnia Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Sygnia Asset Management UK Ltd
- Sygnia Finance (Pty) Ltd
- Sygnia UK Ltd
- Taquanta Asset Managers (Pty) Ltd
- TiAuto Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Tlhabane Sun (Pty) Ltd
- Transparent Financial Services (Pty) Ltd
- Truffle Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- WealthFoundry (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w30qc4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article