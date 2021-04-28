South Africa Road Freight Transport Market Report 2021
Apr 28, 2021, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freight Transport by Road in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the transport of freight by road, with comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, including volumes transported, number of heavy vehicles, corporate actions and developments including financial and operating results.
Government has announced planned interventions to reform the rail sector to make it more effective, efficient and competitive, but road continues to be the transport mode for the majority of goods.
The road freight industry faces many challenges including reduced demand due to pressure on consumer spending, high input costs, competition from e-commerce platforms, labour demands, pressure by customers to reduce transport costs, automation and new technologies, border post and port congestion and excess capacity. The industry is responding by using technology to improve efficiencies and reduce costs, by spreading risk, using flexible distribution models and decentralising operations.;
Coronavirus:
The effect of the pandemic on the operations and revenue of the road freight and warehousing sector has been mixed. The benefits of providing warehousing and transportation for sectors such as healthcare and consumer goods was offset by the negative effect of protocol compliance requirements, lower volumes requiring transportation, movement restrictions and border post congestion. The volume of freight transported by road decreased in 2020.
Opportunities:
Businesses in this industry range from large companies to small family businesses and owner-driver operations. Owner-driver schemes offer opportunities for new entrants to the industry. Increasing use of e-commerce opens opportunities for the parcel and courier industry, while there are also opportunities in the removals industry and for companies that provide flexible and customised services to meet specific needs.
There are profiles of 31 companies including major industry players such as Imperial Logistics, Super Group and Barloworld Logistics, foreign-owned companies such as Maersk and removals and storage businesses such as Biddulphs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Supply Chain Disruptions
5.3. Economic Environment
5.4. Rising Operating Costs
5.5. Labour
5.6. Road Conditions and Infrastructure
5.7. Government Initiatives
5.8. Private Sector Developments
5.9. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.10. Crime
5.11. Environmental Issues
5.12. Electricity Supply Constraints
5.13. Cyclicality
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Appendix
- Summary of Notable Players
- Company Profiles
- Apm Terminals Trucking South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Aspen Logistic Services (Pty) Ltd
- Barloworld Logistics Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Biddulphs Removals and Storage S a (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Freight (Pty) Ltd
- Cargo Carriers (Pty) Ltd
- Concargo (Pty) Ltd
- Crossroads Distribution (Pty) Ltd
- Digistics (Pty) Ltd
- Dpd Laser Express Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Dsv South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Elliott Mobility (Pty) Ltd
- Ezethu Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Gan-Trans (Pty) Ltd
- Grindrod (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Imperial Logistics Ltd
- Laser Group (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Laser Transport Group (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Maersk Logistics and Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Namibia Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Ni-Da Transport (Pty) Ltd
- Onelogix Group Ltd
- Rhenus Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Rtt Group (Pty) Ltd
- Sequence Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Super Group Ltd
- Triton Express (Pty) Ltd
- Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Value Logistics Ltd
- Vincemus Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Vital Distribution Solutions (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8uueh
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article