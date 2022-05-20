South Africa Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 107.8% to Reach $1,066.2 Million in 2022 - Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Social commerce industry in South Africa is expected to grow by 107.8% on annual basis to reach US$1,066.2 million in 2022.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 56.2% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1,066.2 million in 2022 to reach US$11,650.5 million by 2028.

In South Africa, the popularity of the social commerce sector has surged significantly over the last few quarters. While the global pandemic has resulted in a growing shift toward online shopping from e-commerce platforms, consumers in large numbers have also started purchasing products through social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, in South Africa.

According to the Q1 2022 Global Social Commerce Market Survey, nearly 60% of the consumers in South Africa purchased products online in 2021. As the number continues to increase year on year, social media platforms are increasing their investment in the sector to gain a bigger market share for themselves in South Africa. Consequently, the publisher expects more media budget to shift into social commerce solutions over the next four to eight quarters in the country.

Notably, social media platforms that have the contextual relevance and scale to drive product discovery are expected to lead the social commerce market in South Africa. In the United States, Facebook, along with Instagram and Pinterest, have provided consumers with the best product discovery feature and are therefore leading the social commerce market in the country. The same market expansion strategy can be expected from Facebook and Instagram in South Africa.

Facebook recorded the fastest growth in the social commerce space in South Africa





There has been a big rise in the number of consumers shopping through social media platforms in South Africa over the last four to eight quarters. Consequently, payments firms are experiencing a big rise in the number of payments coming to their gateway from social media platforms in the country. Among the various social media platforms that are operational in the social commerce market, Facebook recorded the biggest increase in order volumes and transactions.

According to PayFast, the social media platform has experienced an increase of 200% year on year, leading to July 2021 , in the payments directed from Facebook to its payment engine in South Africa .

With the firm continuously innovating with its social commerce features and investing in new product development, the publisher expects Facebook to dominate the social commerce sector in South Africa in the near term. However, with other firms also gaining traction among consumers, competition is expected to intensify over the next four to eight quarters. This growing competition among social media platforms will keep supporting the market growth from the short to medium-term perspective in the country.



TikTok is gaining a rapid foothold in the South African social commerce industry



In South Africa, Facebook remains the most popular platform among consumers across all age groups. However, the popularity of other social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok is also growing in the country, especially among younger generation shoppers.



An estimated six million people are using TikTok in South Africa as of June 2021. Apart from its popularity as a social media platform, the firm has gained a rapid foothold as one of the leading social commerce platforms globally. The campaign #TikTokmademebuyit had over 2.3 billion views globally as of June 2021. This shows that the platform is gaining widespread popularity for its social commerce functionality globally as well as in South Africa.



With the firm expected to drive further innovation in the social commerce sector over the next four to eight quarters, the publisher expects the firm to gain further market share in the social commerce industry in South Africa from the short to medium-term perspective. This will subsequently support the growth of the overall social commerce industry in the country over the next four to eight quarters.



Scope



South Africa Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Others

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

B2B

B2C

C2C

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

Mobile

Desktop

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Domestic

Cross Border

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2021

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

