South Africa Telecommunications Industry and Retail of Devices Market Report 2022: Revenue, Subscriptions, Capex, Prices and Developments Including New Spectrum Allocation and Corporate Actions

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Telecommunications Industry and Retail of Devices in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the South African telecommunications industry and the market for mobile devices. While the sector formally includes broadcasting and postal services, this report emphasises telephony, internet and mobile broadband, and the relevant supporting infrastructure.

It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, revenue, subscriptions, capex, prices and developments including new spectrum allocation and corporate actions.

There are profiles of 64 companies including major players such as Vodacom, MTN and Telkom, data-only network Rain, fibre companies such as Dark Fibre Africa, Vumatel and Afrihost, and retailers and device brands such as Cellucity, Nokia and Samsung.

The Telecommunications Industry and Retail of Devices in South Africa

Telecoms revenue is beginning to slow in South Africa and there is concern that poor economic growth could affect consumer spending, including on mobile devices.

Demand for data has fallen back to pre-pandemic growth levels, which experts attribute to the return to office or to hybrid work. As traditional voice and data revenue slows, telecoms companies are investing in services such as fintech to grow revenue. Operators continue to invest heavily in fibre and the rollout of 5G mobile networks.

Telephony and Internet

There are over 100 million mobile subscriptions in the country. As this includes machine-to-machine connections and entities with multiple subscriptions, per capita mobile penetration is likely much lower.

The percentage of households with landlines fell to below 10% in 2020, and the widespread use of mobile phones means that less than 2% of households have no access to a phone of any kind. The number of smartphone subscriptions continues to increase.

5G and Fibre Capex

5G rollout has continued since Vodacom and MTN launched 5G in 2020, and industry players expect that the number of base stations could double in the next decade. Fibre rollout accelerated in 2021 as demand for broadband internet grew, and operators have been extending fibre to outlying areas and in townships.

Challenges for fibre companies include access to capital, speed to roll out and red tape in getting municipal approval, the quality of the fibre service offered and the customer service.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Electricity Supply

6.7. New Spectrum

6.8. Data Prices



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

APPENDIX - SUMMARY OF NOTABLE PLAYERS

Telecommunications

Devices

COMPANY PROFILES - TELECOMMUNICATIONS

A T C (Pty) Ltd

Afrihost SP (Pty) Ltd

Altron TMT (Pty) Ltd

ATC South Africa Services (Pty) Ltd

Bitco Telecoms (Pty) Ltd

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd

Bridging Technologies South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Broadband Infraco SOC Ltd

Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd

Celcom Group (Pty) Ltd

Cell C Ltd

Cybersmart (Pty) Ltd

Dark Fibre Africa (Pty) Ltd

Datapro (Pty) Ltd

Datatec Ltd

Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd

DNI-4PL Contracts (Pty) Ltd

Ekasi Fibre (Pty) Ltd

EOH Mthombo (Pty) Ltd

FibreCo Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd

Fibrepoynt (Pty) Ltd

FirstRand Bank Ltd

FoneWorx (Pty) Ltd

Frogfoot Networks (Pty) Ltd

Gateway Communications (Pty) Ltd

Huge Telecom (Pty) Ltd

Ignition Telecoms Investments (Pty) Ltd

IHS Towers South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd

Liquid Telecommunications South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Metro Fibre Networx (Pty) Ltd

Mr Price Mobile (Pty) Ltd

MTN Group Ltd

MVN-X (Pty) Ltd

Nokia Solutions and Networks South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Nokia South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Rain GTM (Pty) Ltd

Reunert Ltd

Sabre Radio Networks (Pty) Ltd

SEACOM South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sentech SOC Ltd

SGT Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd (The)

Swiftnet SOC Ltd

Telemasters Holdingsc Ltd

Telkom SA SOC Ltd

Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd

Too Much WiFi (Pty) Ltd

Truteq Wireless (Pty) Ltd

Vodacom Group Ltd

Vox Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd

Vumatel (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - DEVICES

Cell C Ltd

Cellucity (Pty) Ltd

Core Computer Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

DNI-4PL Contracts (Pty) Ltd

FirstRand Bank Ltd

Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd

KNR Flatrock (Pty) Ltd

Lenovo ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd LG Electronics S A (Pty) Ltd

MIA South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Mr Price Mobile (Pty) Ltd

MTN Group Ltd

Samsung Electronics South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd (The)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd

Vodacom Group Ltd

ZA Online Store (Pty) Ltd

ZTE Corporation South Africa (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9j3w7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets