South Africa TV White Space Project Receives Support from USTDA

As the first country in Africa to publish a TVWS regulatory framework, South Africa has long seen the potential for the technology to bridge the nation's digital divide. Encompassing an unreached population of more than 20 million people in rural areas and difficult-to-reach terrain, South Africa is an ideal location for TVWS, which uses unused broadcast spectrum to deliver long-range wireless connectivity. The project is intended to demonstrate that TVWS is a feasible business solution for economically and affordably connecting rural South Africa.

"Since deploying the first TVWS system in Africa, Adaptrum has sought ways to use TVWS to bring much needed connectivity across Africa," said Haiyun Tang, CEO of Adaptrum. "Now that TVWS is allowed in South Africa, we are extremely pleased to have the support of USTDA for this project to ensure our technology can be deployed affordably and sustainably by our local South African partners."

The Adaptrum-led project team is a consortium of U.S. and South African partners including Microsoft, International Data Corporation and Project Isizwe. The consortium will collaborate with the grant recipient, the Wireless Access Providers Association (WAPA), to deploy three TVWS network builds and develop a business plan to help ISPs and their investors understand and take advantage of commercial opportunities with TVWS.

"The support from USTDA today validates what we've seen in South Africa and many other locations – TVWS is a valuable and important technology for enabling affordable and reliable connectivity," said Kevin Connolly, Director of Airband International at Microsoft. "Microsoft works with hardware partners like Adaptrum and investment partners like USTDA to accelerate bringing connectivity to millions of people around the globe who lack internet access, and we're excited to bring this work to fruition in South Africa today."

Once a successful business model is established, additional TVWS projects across South Africa and in other areas of Southern and Eastern Africa can be developed — bringing much needed connectivity investment to the continent by tackling issues such as the cost of infrastructure needed to reach the rural poor.

About Adaptrum:

Driving both technical and regulatory innovations, Adaptrum has pioneered the use of previously underutilized TV White Space spectrum. Founded by leading experts in wireless communications, our creative and experienced team is committed to fundamentally changing the wireless industry and enabling universally affordable broadband.

To learn more about Adaptrum wireless broadband solution, please visit: http://www.adaptrum.com

About USTDA:

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency helps companies create U.S. jobs through the export of U.S. goods and services for priority development projects in emerging economies. USTDA links U.S. businesses to export opportunities by funding project preparation and partnership building activities that develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in partner countries.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Keith Sinclair | (408) 850-9996

keith@adaptrum.com

SOURCE Adaptrum

Related Links

https://www.adaptrum.com

