South Africa Wooden Containers Manufacturing Market Report 2020 - Increasing Competition and Opportunities for SMEs

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Manufacture of Wooden Containers in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture of wooden containers, including pallets, crates, bins, boxes, wine barrels, vats and cable drums. It includes information on the state and size of the sector and factors that influence it.

There are profiles of 32 companies including FS Smit & Co, which started making wine barrels in 1880, York Timbers, the largest manufacturer of wooden containers in South Africa, and Kimmo, the first company in South Africa to develop and manufacture a corrugated fibreboard pallet.

Manufacture of Wooden Containers:

Prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, difficulties faced by the wooden container manufacturing sector included rapidly-rising input costs, imports of cheap wine barrels and the use of alternative materials.

During lockdown, the forestry sector was declared an essential service, and 60% to 70% of businesses relating to wood products, such as those used for packaging and transport of essential items, were able to continue operating, and pallets were used to move goods such as food, medicine and sanitisers. The ban on local alcohol sales during lockdown had a significant impact on wine farms, cellars and related businesses.



Increasing Competition:

Wooden pallets face increasing competition from plastic pallets, many of which are made from recycled plastic which is waterproof and has a longer lifespan than wood. Wooden wine barrels have become expensive and reconditioning of old barrels has increased. Oak alternatives include the use of powder, granules, chips, blocks and staves which are infused into wine rather than putting wine into oak barrels.



Opportunities for SMEs:

There are challenges with access to raw materials, and imported machinery required for tasks such as barrel making is expensive. Access to heat treatment facilities and reliable timber suppliers are necessary to become a major player. Informal vendors have created small businesses selling wooden window boxes for planting flowers, herbs and vegetables with scrap planks which are readily available.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Coronavirus

5.3. Recycling

5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.5. Environmental Concerns

5.6. Labour



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

Advanced Crating Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Agentimber (Pty) Ltd

Alora Pallets (Pty) Ltd

Basfour 2783 (Pty) Ltd

Boland Bins (Pty) Ltd

Cargo Handling Specialists (Pty) Ltd

Chep South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Davin Woodworks

Durban Pallets (Pty) Ltd

Ekurhuleni Crating Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Elite Pallet Services (Sa) (Pty) Ltd

Endo Pack (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Eplank Traders

F S Smit And Co-Manufacturing Division (Pty) Ltd

Foresta Drum Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Inventive Ways 113

J Smallcombe

Johannesburg Timber And Box

Kimmo (Pty) Ltd

Lounics International (Pty) Ltd

Natal Box Factory

Packsolve (Pty) Ltd

Palbin (Pty) Ltd

Pallet And Crate King

Pallet Link (Pty) Ltd

Pallet Supply Company Cape (Pty) Ltd

Rosslyn Pallets And Crates

Sa Wine Barrels (Pty) Ltd

Springbok Box (Pty) Ltd

Thales Services (Pty) Ltd

Tweedie Pallets

York Timber Holdings Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ts3krx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

