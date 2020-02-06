South African Books & Journals Publishing Market, 2019 - Featuring Profiles of Pearson South Africa, Media24, NB Publishers, Jacana Media, Struik Christian Media, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Publishing of Books & Other Publications in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is on the publishing industry, which is primarily concerned with the publication, marketing and distribution of books and journals in print, audio and digital format. There is comprehensive information on the state of the industry, including key industry statistics, the effect of digital disruption, bestsellers and industry awards and the factors influencing the sector.



There are profiles of 29 companies, including major publishers such as Pearson South Africa which is the largest player in the local educational publishing segment, and Media24, whose book publishing subsidiary NB Publishers is the market leader in the general books segment. Other profiles include Jacana Media, in which a consortium led by two publishers bought an 82% stake and Struik Christian Media, which publishes religious books.



Publishing of Books & Other Publications



South Africa has an established book publishing industry centred on educational content. The market for general trade books is small, and unlike in developed markets, where general books are sold in much larger volumes, local sales of 5,000 copies make a title a bestseller. South Africa's weak reading culture is attributed to poverty, illiteracy, inadequate library services, inadequate distribution of books in rural and township areas and the paucity of titles in indigenous languages. Research indicates that the majority of South African residents are not interested in reading and South Africa ranks extremely poorly on literacy rankings.



E-Publishing Growth



Schools, universities and colleges are steadily transitioning to publications in electronic format, and digital publications are estimated to account for more than 50% of revenue derived from the sale of imported professional books. While the distribution of books in electronic format is a growth area, the distribution of printed books is in decline and many publishers have diversified their revenue streams. Local authors in growing numbers are using self-publishing and direct publishing platforms.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Government Interventions

5.3. Copyright

5.4. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.5. Input Costs

5.6. Labour

5.7. Literacy

5.8. Environmental Concerns



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



A-Z List of Companies Profiled



A C Braby (Pty) Ltd

Amazon.com Inc

Associated Industries (Pty) Ltd

Booksite (Pty) Ltd

Cambridge University Press South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Press South Africa (Pty) Ltd Cover2Cover Books (Pty) Ltd

Esethu Isixhosa Publishers (Pty) Ltd

Fulu Books CC

HSRC Press (Division of Human Sciences Research Council)

Interactive Tutor (Pty) Ltd

Jacana Media (Pty) Ltd

Jowaheer Consulting and Technologies CC

Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd

LexisNexis (Pty) Ltd

Macmillan South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Malherbe Uitgewers (Pty) Ltd

Media24 Boeke (Pty) Ltd

Nasou Via Afrika (Pty) Ltd

NDE Publisher and Booksellers (Pty) Ltd

New Africa Books (Pty) Ltd

Oxford University Press Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Press Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd Pan Macmillan South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Pearson South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Penguin Random House South Africa (Pty) Ltd

READ Educational Trust

Shuter and Shooter Publishers (Pty) Ltd

Struik Christian Media (Pty) Ltd

University of South Africa

Vivlia Publishers and Booksellers (Pty) Ltd

