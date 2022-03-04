South African Juice Industry Report 2022: 3.4% Year-on-Year Growth, in Current Prices, Between 2020 and 2021

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South African Juice Industry Landscape Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Within the local and global juice markets, consumers are increasingly prioritising mindful consumption, in terms of both personal health, as well as the environment. However, this does not mean that consumers are willing to compromise on taste or flavours. As a result, market players are increasingly refreshing the Juice market, with various innovations that offer consumers healthy and sustainable options, while providing the same quality of taste. This includes offering brand new product ranges, as well as adapting existing production processes to better meet this demand within the industry.



In terms of the South African market, the local Juice market achieved growth of 3.4% year-on-year, in current prices, between 2020 and 2021. This growth is partially due to the increase in mindful consumption within the Juice market, in terms of both personal health and the environment, which has accelerated innovation in the industry.

The report provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global Juice industry (including the impact of COVID-19) from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain - market size, industry trends, innovation and technology, industry drivers and challenges, manufacturer/distributor overview, and pricing analysis.



The South African Juice Industry Landscape Report 2022 provides a holistic overview of the global and South African market and will help answer the following questions:



For the Global Juice Industry Section:

What are the current market dynamics of the Global Juice industry?

What are the key markets within the Global Juice industry?

What are the Global Juice industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Juice Industry Section:

What are the current market dynamics (market size, market value, market volumes, imports and exports trade): 2016-2021 Actual, 2022-2026 Forecasts (including the impact of COVID-19), and distribution channels?

What are the South African Juice industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges?

For the South African Juice Manufacturer & Distributor Section:

Which are the key manufacturing and distributor players in the South African Juice industry?

For each key player, what is the latest company news in terms of products, services, new launches, and marketing initiatives?

Which popular Juice brands and products do the respective companies manufacture/distribute?

For the South African Juice Retail and Pricing Analysis Section:

Which are the key retail players (supermarkets and independent retailers) in the South African Juice industry?

What are the prices of popular Juice brands across South African retail outlets?

Categories/Products Coverage



The Juice market is segmented into 100% Juice (including Not from Concentrate 100% Juice, Reconstituted 100% Juice), Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars, as well as Coconut and Other Plant Waters.



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Global Industry Snapshot

South African Industry Snapshot

South African Industry Drivers and Challenges

1. GLOBAL JUICE INDUSTRY

1.1 Global Industry Overview

1.2 Global Industry Market Environment

1.3 Global Industry Production

1.4 Global Industry Imports

1.5 Global Industry Exports

1.6 Global Key Markets: Regional Overview

1.7 Global Industry Trends

1.8 Global Industry Innovation and Technology

1.9 Global Industry Drivers

1.10 Global Industry Challenges



2. SOUTH AFRICAN JUICE INDUSTRY

2.1 South African Industry Overview

2.2 South African Industry Overview: South African Fruit Juice Association

2.3 South African Market Distribution: Apple Market (2015 - 2020)

2.4 South African Market Distribution: Pear Market (2015 - 2020)

2.5 South African Market Distribution: Orange Market (2015 - 2021)

2.6 South African Industry Trade

2.7 South African Industry Market: South African Juice Market Definitions

2.8 South African Industry Market: South African Juice Distribution Channel Definitions

2.9 South African Industry Market Size: Juice Market (2016-2021)

2.10 South African Industry Market Size: Juice Market (2016-2021: By Category)

2.11 South African Industry Market Size: 100% Juice Market (2016-2021: By Category)

2.12 South African Industry Market Size: Juice Market (Forecast: 2022-2026)

2.13 South African Industry Market Size: Juice Market Volumes (2016-2026)

2.14 South African Industry Market Distribution: Juice Market: Channel distribution for Juice Products

2.15 South African Industry Trends

2.16 South African Industry Innovation and Technology

2.17 South African Industry Drivers

2.18 South African Industry Challenges



3. SOUTH AFRICAN JUICE MANUFACTURER & DISTRIBUTOR OVERVIEW

3.1 Clover SA: Overview

3.2 Clover SA: Juice Brands/Products

3.3 Coca-Cola Company: Overview

3.4 Coca-Cola Company: Juice Brands/Products

3.5 Darling Romery: Overview

3.6 Darling Romery: Juice Brands/Products

3.7 Dewfresh: Overview and Juice Brands/Products

3.8 Dynamic Brands: Overview

3.9 Dynamic Brands: Juice Brands/Products

3.10 Fair Cape Dairies: Overview

3.11 Fair Cape Dairies: Juice Brands/Products

3.12 Henties Juices Cape CC: Overview

3.13 Henties Juices Cape CC: Juice Brands/Products

3.14 Jumbo Brands: Overview and Juice Brands/Products

3.15 Lactalis South Africa: Overview

3.16 Lactalis South Africa: Juice Brands/Products

3.17 Pioneer Foods: Overview

3.18 Pioneer Foods: Juice Brands/Products

3.19 RFG Holdings: Overview

3.20 RFG Holdings: Juice Brands/Products

3.21 Sir Fruit: Overview

3.22 Sir Fruit: Juice Brands/Products

3.23 Tiger Brands: Overview

3.24 Tiger Brands: Juice Brands/Products

3.25 South African Juice Manufacturers and Distributors: Other



4. SOUTH AFRICAN JUICE RETAIL & PRICING ANALYSIS

4.1 South African Juice Supermarket Overview

4.2 South African Juice Independent Retailers

4.3 South African Juice Pricing Analysis

