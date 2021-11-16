South African non-melanoma skin cancer patients now have greater access in the area of Johannesburg to innovative non-invasive treatment Rhenium-SCT®

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OncoBeta® GmbH, a medical device company specialising in innovative epidermal radioisotope therapies for non-melanoma skin cancers (NMSCs), has expanded its offering of non-invasive skin cancer therapy Rhenium-SCT® (Skin Cancer Therapy) in South Africa, with treatments now taking place at the Busamed Modderfontein Private Hospital in Lethabong, Johannesburg.



The global incidence of NMSCs continues to rise, with more than 7 million NMSC cases reported each year.1 Incidence rates for NMSC remain high in South Africa over indexing the rest of the world, showing 16.3 people per 100,000 develop NMSCs, as compared to 11 per 100,000 globally.2 Worryingly, this is considered a conservative estimate of NMSC in South Africa, as incomplete case reporting to the National Cancer Registry means the country's NMSC rates are often grossly underreported.3



Rhenium-SCT® is an innovative, non-invasive procedure, providing unparalleled aesthetic results, even in cases otherwise considered difficult to treat.4-6 It is an epidermal radioisotope therapy that is ideal for the targeted treatment of superficial skin cancers. Rhenium-SCT® has been available for NMSC patients in South Africa since 2018 by OncoBeta's distribution partner, Tautomer (PTY) LTD, along with the lower-dose Rhenium-188, which is currently available for the treatment of keloids.



On 12 November, Dr. Zuma from Busamed Modderfontein Private Hospital in Johannesburg and her team who have been trained and certified for the Rhenium-SCT® Therapy, have successfully performed their initial Rhenium-SCT® treatment.



Dr. Zuma says, "This non-invasive local treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer with Rhenium-SCT® is a great alternative treatment to surgery and can be undertaken in a single session with excellent aesthetic outcomes, improving results and quality of life for the patients."



Martin Magwaza, CEO of Tautomer (PTY) LTD, says the increasing incidence of skin cancers places major financial strain on South Africa's already overburdened public healthcare system, costing the country an estimated ZAR 92.4 million (US$15.7 million) in treatments annually.7 "Tautomer is committed to providing South Africans with innovative and effective therapies in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers."



OncoBeta® CEO Shannon D. Brown III says, "We are excited to see that the access for patients to the Rhenium-SCT® is expanding within South Africa. It is truly inspiring that more and more patients and physicians around the globe are recognizing and experiencing the benefits of this ground-breaking technology."



OncoBeta's Rhenium-SCT® is currently available in Australia, South Africa, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and more recently Austria as part of its global roll-out.



About the Rhenium-SCT® (Skin Cancer Therapy)

Non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) is the most common form of cancer in humans. The most common cause of NMSC is sun exposure, while other predisposing factors include genetic skin conditions and immunosuppressive diseases or treatments.8



The Rhenium-SCT® is a painless*, single session†, non-invasive therapy providing for unparalleled aesthetic results, even in cases otherwise considered difficult to treat.4-6 The Rhenium-SCT® utilizes the radioisotope Rhenium-188 in an epidermal application with optimal properties for the treatment of NMSCs (non-melanoma skin cancers). The Rhenium-SCT® is a precise, personalised therapy that is only applied to the area needed to treat without affecting the healthy tissue. The specially designed device ensures the Rhenium-SCT® compound never comes in direct contact with the patient's skin and the application is safe and simple for the applying physician. Most cases of NMSCs (Basal Cell Carcinomas and Squamous Cell Carcinomas) can be treated using the Rhenium-SCT® in one single session†6. Scar-free healing6 of the treated lesion area and the regeneration of healthy tissue occurs usually within a few weeks after treatment6.



About OncoBeta®

OncoBeta®, with its headquarters located in Garching near Munich, Germany, is a privately held medical device company, specializing in the development and commercialization of state-of-the-art, innovative therapies. Since its foundation, OncoBeta® has concentrated its efforts on the development, regulatory approval(s) and commercialization of the epidermal radioisotope therapy Rhenium-SCT® (Skin Cancer Therapy), targeting NMSCs. OncoBeta® has perfected the customized application and device management system in conformity with all health, safety and environmental protection regulatory standards.



Find out more about Rhenium-SCT®: www.oncobeta.com



About Tautomer (PTY) Ltd

Tautomer is a privately owned, fully integrated Health Technology company based in Centurion, South Africa. Through our network of strategic partners, we engage in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality Nuclear Medicine based therapies and diagnostics. The primary focus in healthcare is to address the unmet medical needs in Oncology, Pain Management and Infectious diseases.



Find out more about Tautomer: www.tautomer.co.za



*No reported pain4,5

†Complete tumour regression in 98.5% of lesions treated, with 89% after a single application6



