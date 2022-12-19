South Africa's Cold Chain Market is expected to generate more than Rand 45 Bn by 2026F owing to Growing Demand by End Users and Technology Upgradation: Ken Research

Due to modernization, urban lifestyle and change in consumption patterns, the food industry will grow by 7.9% during 2021-2026F, driving the demand for cold chain market in South Africa .

Change in Lifestyle and Urbanization led to Rising Domestic Consumption of Processed food and Change in consumption pattern post Covid-19, people have become more health conscious. Ultimately helping the market grow.

Major cities like Gauteng, Cape Town , and Durban are emerging as a hotbed for the Cold chain market since most of the industrial regions are also located nearby.

Growing Demand from End Users: The cold chain market is expected to be fueled by increasing demand for temperature-controlled products in the country, the entry of several new players, and government initiatives and programs. The Government has initiated the National Transport Master Plan 2050 to guide the development of a multimodal transportation system to meet South Africa's long-term transport needs.

3PL to Dominate the Cold Chain Market: Many manufacturers will choose to outsource their cold storage from third-party logistics companies because cold storage requires large investments. Also, as the demand for transporting refrigerated products is increasing, so will the demand for value-added services such as repackaging and consolidation, which increases the demand for 3PLs in the country. The end users like Pharma and processed foods choose 3PL over storage/transportation, therefore a 3PL can offer customized warehouses based on customer needs.

Adopting Automation and Modern Technologies: Technological advancement is expected to play a major role and new facilities are being built to improve the efficiency of food supply storage and distribution. The adoption of new and advanced technologies like WMS, automation, the Internet of Things, etc. will take the cold storage business to new heights. South Africa meat and seafood market is expected to generate more than $50 Bn by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of more than 6%.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "South Africa Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F: Driven by Rising Meat and Seafood & Fruits and Vegetable Consumption, Owing to Growing Population and Infrastructural Development" By Ken Research observed that the Cold Chain market is an emergent market in South Africa at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after the pandemic. The rising government policies and demand for Cold Chain, rising domestic consumption of meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables along with government initiatives are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at an 11.5% CAGR during 2021-2026F owing to the rise in the economy of the country and growing population as well as infrastructural development by the government with investments in the sector.

Key Segments Covered:-

South Africa Cold Chain Market

By Revenue Split

Cold Transport

Cold Storage

By End User

Meat and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Pharmaceuticals

Dairy Products

Processed Foods

Frozen Foods

By Ownership

3PL Cold Chain Facilities

Owned

South Africa Cold Transport Market

By Truck Type

Reefer Vans/Trucks (1 to 10 Tons)

20-foot reefers (10 - 20 Tons)

40-foot reefers and others (more than 20 tons)

By Mode of Transportation

Land

Sea

Air

By Location

Domestic

International

By Vicinity

Inter-city

Intra-city

By Ownership

3PL Cold Chain Facilities

Owned

By End User

Meat and Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Pharmaceuticals

Dairy Products

Processed foods

Frozen Foods

South Africa Cold Storage Market

By Temperature

Frozen

Chillers

Ambient

By End User

Meat and Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Pharmaceuticals

Dairy Products

Processed foods

Frozen Foods

By Region

Gauteng

Cape town

Durban

Others

Key Target Audience:-

Cold Storage Companies

Cold Chain Companies

Cold Transport Companies

Captive Cold Storage Companies

Captive Cold Chain Companies

Logistics Companies

Non-captive Companies

Cold Chain Associations

Logistics Associations

Private Equity Firms

Venture Capitalists

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecasted Period: 2021-2026F

Companies Covered:-

QK Cold Stores

CCS Logistics

Imperial Logistics

Meister Cold Stores

Etlin International

Chilleweni Cold Storage Solutions

Global Distribution Solutions

Reefer Cold Storage

Bidwest International Logistics

Hexkoel

Ethekwini Cold Stores

Precool Cold Stores

Idube Cold Storage

Two Oceans Commercial Cold Stores

Ayoba Cold Storage

Durban South Cold Storage

GoGlobal

Ziqene Cold Stores

SAFT Atlantic Cold Storage

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

South Arica Cold Chain Market Overview

South Arica Cold Chain Industry Supply Ecosystem

Business Cycle, Genesis and Timeline of South Arica Cold Chain Market

South Arica Cold Chain Market Size, 2016-2021

South Arica Cold Chain Market Segmentation, 2021 (by Cold Storage and Cold Transport, by Ownership, by End Users)

South Africa Cold Storage Market Overview

South Africa Cold Storage Market Ecosystem

South Africa Cold Storage Market Size,2016-2021

South Africa Cold Storage Market Segmentation, 2021 (by Temperature Range, by End Users, by Region)

South Africa Cold Transport Market Overview

South Arica Cold Transport Market Size, 2016-2021

South Africa Cold Transport Market Segmentation, 2021 (by Type of Reefer Truck, by Mode of Transportation, by Location, by End Users)

Value Chain Analysis of South Africa Cold Chain Market

South Africa Cold Chain Market Competition Landscape

SWOT Analysis of South Africa Cold Chain Market

Regulatory Landscape of South Africa Cold Chain Market

Growth drivers of South Africa Cold Chain Market

Issues and Challenges in the South Africa Cold Chain Market

Recent Trends in the South Africa Cold Chain Market

End User Analysis of South Africa Cold Chain Market

Future Outlook of South Africa Cold Chain Industry, Cold Storage Market, Cold Transport Market, 2021-2026F

Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendation

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Brazil Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2027- Driven by increasing exports and imports and consolidation of the market by large players

The evolution of Cold Chain is being driven by the appearance of new companies with a vision of opportunity in the business and aim to capture market share. The Cold Chain market in Brazil is emerging with key projects due to high exports of fruits and vegetables. Brazil Cold Chain Market is currently at the growth stage and the market is currently increasing at a double digit CAGR owing to rising growth in export of meat products and import of pharmaceuticals.

Nigeria Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026 – Driven by high food produce wastage due to lack of cold chain infrastructure, solar-focused start-ups, and increased disposable income of consumers

Nigeria is experiencing a huge demand in the Cold Chain market due to rise in import for the cold chain commodities, high waste of food, requirement for vaccines and medicines because of the pandemic. With the development of Infrastructure like LAKAJI Agricultural growth corridor and Lekki Sea-Port, the efficiency of the logistics traffic will significantly increase, and with 42 Free Trade Zones in Nigeria where companies can import and export without being subject to the usual customs and tax, it will also boost the logistics industry significantly. With the Improvement of pharmaceutical cold chain, existing players like Zenith Carex are investing to increase their presence in pharma-logistics by adopting new technologies like Internet of Things Censors, Platooning Technologies, RFID tagging, Automated Storage and Retrieval System etc. The Cold Chain Market is Experiencing high growth rate. The market is still expected to grow in double digit in future, so there is a huge potential in the Nigeria Cold Chain Market.

Vietnam Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Rising Meat and Seafood Consumption Owing to Growing Millennial Population Albeit Infrastructure Challenges

Vietnam cold chain market was evaluated to grow at a double-digit CAGR during 2016-2021.The market is currently in the growth stage owing to rising domestic consumption of meat and seafood along with increasing government initiatives and investments in the sector. Correspondingly, the Vietnam Cold Chain Industry Ecosystem is driven by large-scale 3PL companies with Real Estate companies investing in logistics services. The occupancy rate in the cold storage market has been increasing owing to undersupply of cold storage warehouses, especially in the major cities and ports where demand for cold storage is exceeding the supply. Other factors affecting prices also include the increasing demand for citrus, meat, and seafood.

Thailand Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by Rising Import-Export Trade Volume and Domestic Consumption of Meat, Seafood and Popularity of Ready to Eat Frozen Processed Food

Its market segmentations include by ownership, by ownership, by of temperature range, by end-user application; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Indonesia Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F-- Driven by Rising Fisheries Industry & Convenience Food Consumption Owing to Growing Population and Infrastructural Development

The Indonesia Cold Chain Market witnessed a growth during the period 2016-2021 and the market would continue to grow owing to increasing demand for temperature- controlled products in the country, entry of several new players. The nation has also started projects to bring down supply chain and logistics expenses, notably by creating a national logistics platform and a sea toll program. As the demand for transporting refrigerated products is increasing, so will the demand for value-added services such as repackaging and consolidation, which will increase the demand for 3PLs in the country. In addition, a 3PL can offer customized warehouses based on customer needs.

Singapore Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F-- Driven By Rising Meat and Seafood Consumption Coupled With Demand for Temperature Sensitive Health Care Products

Its market segmentations include segmentation by Cold Transport and Cold Storage, By End User (Meat and Seafood, Dairy Products, Vaccination and Pharmaceuticals, Processed Frozen Foods, Fruits, and Vegetables) and by Ownership (3PL Cold Chain Facilities and Owned Facilities). The cold storage market is segmented by Temperature Range, Automation, End User, and demand from major cities and by major companies (market share of major players). The cold transport market is divided by Truck Type, Mode of Transportation, Location and Vicinity, End User; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

