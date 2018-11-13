South America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- South America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise), By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI & Others), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023





According to "South America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market By Component By Deployment Mode, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023" BYOD & enterprise mobility market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% by 2023, majorly on account of growing smartphone and internet penetration across the region.Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud infrastructure across various sectors and rise in demand for workforce mobility is further boosting South America BYOD & enterprise mobility.



Additionally, rising investments and expansion opportunities for various enterprise mobility vendors & service providers, and growing awareness about BYOD & enterprise mobility solutions is further expected to boost South America BYOD & enterprise mobility market in the coming years. Some of the major players are IBM Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Accenture LLP, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Limited, Capgemini SE, Tech Mahindra Limited, Atos SE, HCL Technologies Limited and NTT Data.



"South America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market By Component By Deployment Mode, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023" discusses the following aspects of BYOD & enterprise mobility market in South America:

•BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis - By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise), By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI & Others), By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



