South America Refuse Truck Manufacturing Market Report 2019 - Improving Municipal Solid Waste Collection Efficiencies Will Drive the Market

This report provides a vista view of this specialized business. The report can be put to immediate use for export sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances, and technology transfer considerations.

The refuse compactor manufacturing business in South America is expected to grow as the region improves municipal solid waste collection efficiencies replacing commonly used open-top, dump-style trucks with modern compactor trucks.



All countries in the region are now actively adopting compactor trucks and the conventional single-hopper rear loader makes up 90% of all units in operation.



Characteristics specific to the region determine the type of trucks in demand. Busy & narrow streets require a larger share of smaller compactor trucks and hence a significant share of refuse compactor bodies are mounted on Class 6 and Class 7 chassis. Price is usually the key determining factor in purchase decisions and this drives features and complexity of compactor bodies sold in the region.



With 23 manufacturers in the continent, this report aims at quantifying the market size and sub-segments of refuse compactor types - rear and side loaders - and by chassis class and manufacturer location/ country, to present an aggregate view of the business. While Brazil dominates the region, refuse compactor trucks are also manufactured in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela.



Manufacturing activity ranges from domestic demand suppliers to international brands that export to other countries in the region as well as to Africa and Asia, with multiple facilities across countries, and technology agreements with leading global refuse truck manufacturers.



Refuse compactor demand in some countries-Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Uruguay-is met through imports and this report includes demand estimates for these countries. Compactor bodies/trucks are imported from other South American manufacturers as well as refuse truck/body fabricators in North America, Europe, and China.



Key Topics Covered



1. Scope, Methodology & Terminology



2. Product Types



3. South America - Market Characteristics, Demand, Shipments, Exports/Imports & Shares



4. Shipments & Market Shares - by Refuse Compactor Type & Chassis Class

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Peru

Venezuela

5. Key Manufacturer Data



6. Manufacturer Profiles

