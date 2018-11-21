South America Ride Hailing Market, 2017-2023: Rising Population and Shifting Trend from Traditional Taxis to Ride Hailing Services

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "South America Ride Hailing Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Micro Mobility Vehicle), By Internet Connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G & Wi-Fi), By Service Type, By Vehicle Connectivity, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2023" report

South America ride hailing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% by 2023, owing to growing urbanization and rising internet penetration across the region.

Moreover, rising concerns regarding air pollution levels, development of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, and increasing number of collaborations between domestic and international service providers are expected to fuel demand for ride hailing services across the region.

Some of the other factors that would have a positive impact on the market are rising population and shifting trend from traditional taxis to ride hailing services in the region.

South America Ride Hailing Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2023 discusses the following aspects of ride hailing market in South America:

Ride Hailing Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Micro Mobility Vehicle), By Internet Connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G & Wi-Fi), By Service Type, By Vehicle Connectivity, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the South America ride hailing market are



Uber Technologies Inc.

Lyft Inc.

Didi Chuxing

BMW AG

Aptiv PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

IBM Corporation

Gett Inc.

ANI Technologies Private Limited

TomTom International

