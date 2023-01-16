South American Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market Report 2022-2027: Emerging Opportunities in Precision Agriculture, Last-mile Deliveries, Energy Infrastructure Inspection, and Mining

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South American Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the current position of South America in the global commercial unmanned aerial system (UAS) market and examines how current international events will shape its development in the upcoming years. Relevant growth opportunities have been highlighted to show which market segments will experience the highest growth rate in the region in the next 5 years.

Most commercial drone platforms in this market are used by the agricultural and mining sectors, with differing grades of adoption across the region. Drone delivery applications are gradually witnessing increasing adoption and have the potential to take off in mountainous countries in the near future due to the lack of infrastructure for conventional vehicles and inactive aerospace, enabling the widespread use of commercial drone platforms.

The main trend defining this space is the boom of the commodity market. Geopolitical conflict in Europe has driven businesses to seek new sources of primary resources such as metal and agricultural goods and has pushed prices up worldwide. To meet this new demand, producers across South America are adopting drone technology to improve workflows and productivity.

However, the introduction of drone technology depends heavily on trade policy. South American countries following open trade policies, such as Chile, Colombia, and Peru, will witness faster adoption rates, whereas countries with protectionist policies, such as Argentina and Brazil, will see slower adoption rates due to the high tariffs associated with the import of drone platforms.

The widespread introduction of drone technology is also limited by a lack of qualified operators, with few training options available in the region.

Overview/Trends/Challenges - South American Commercial UAS Growth Opportunities

Segmentation

Percent Revenue by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

Economic Trends in the Region

Commercial Drone Technology Adoption in South America by Country

by Country Market Share of Manufacturers of Drone Platforms for Agricultural Use in Brazil

Main Foreign Drone Manufacturers Participating in the South American Market

Main Local Drone Service Providers Participating in the South American Market

South American Commercial UAS Growth Opportunities, 2020-2022

Existing and Potential Commercial UAS Applications in South America's Largest Economies

Largest Economies Regulations for Commercial UAS Use in South America by Country

by Country Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

United Nation's SDGs and the South American Commercial UAS Market

Last-mile Deliveries

Precision Agriculture

Energy Infrastructure Inspection

Commercial Drone Platforms for Mining Applications in South America

