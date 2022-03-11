South Asian Community Leader Launches Bid for District Leader Office

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shah Nawaz, a distinguished South Asian community leader, successful business owner, political advisor and philanthropist announced his bid for Democratic District Leader Office. A well-known figure, Mr. Nawaz has been a vital component of the community - helping the elderly, disabled and needy, organizing cultural events and representing the demands of the population to elected officials.

Shah Nawaz's Campaign Flyer designed by IJ Creative Solutions

A member of Community Board 12 and a long-time adviser to various elected officials including Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Assembly member Jessica González-Rojas among others, Mr. Nawaz brings years of experience in the political sphere to directly represent his community. He is running for the Male Democratic District Leader office from Assembly District 24 A.

"I am running to bring crucial and fair representation to the diverse community of Assembly District 24 – one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse districts in our beloved city," comments Mr. Nawaz. "While the district is home to a large Asian population with majority of them being South Asians, we never had a member of the community represent us in politics and that is an issue I hope to change," he extends.

Mr. Nawaz's campaign is running on the promises of bringing "Fair & Equal Representation," "Transparent Political Decision Making" and "Small Business Empowerment."

For more information about the campaign and to help support, please visit www.shahnawaz.nyc.

