South Asian Fashion Label holiCHIC Spiced Up NYFW with Indian-Inspired Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and Designer Megha Rao, and Creative Director Pooja Desai Shah from Indo-Western fashion label holiCHIC made their mark at New York Fashion Week in partnership with local retailer, Flying Solo. The show opened with a look that represented the brand and everything it stands for: a traditional Indian sari paired with classic jeans and a t-shirt.

Creative Director, Pooja Desai Shah (left), Founder and Designer, Megha Rao (right) Three looks from the holiCHIC x Flying Solo NYFW Show

The visual and literal juxtaposition of East and West with a sari set against the skyline was a full circle moment for the designer. holiCHIC developed well before the brand's official launch in 2014; Growing up as an Indian-American in NYC, Megha Rao was faced with the task of learning to embrace both identities and molding them into one and found it best to express her identity through fashion.

"Many Indian-Americans are faced with the battle of which identity to embrace, but seeing it in fashion and on the runway gives them the courage to accept both whole-heartedly. We're seeing our culture embraced on the runway - it's not Indian or American, it's both," shares Founder and Designer Megha Rao when discussing how she views the impact of seeing holiCHIC at NYFW.

holiCHIC announced their retail partnership with Flying Solo in August where the multi-designer retail store houses the brand's top sellers and newest collections. Each year the retailer hosts a fashion show as an opportunity for many small brands they work with to showcase their upcoming collections to the public - holiCHIC was one of the brand's selected to take part in the show. Alongside their retail partnership, holiCHIC teamed up with Product of Culture to develop their fashion show. Founded by Archana Misra Jain and Monika Sharma, Product of Culture is a WOC-founded and funded collective dedicated to amplifying South Asian brands and creators. Paired with music and visuals by DJ USA, art by @ManasiArya, Tesher, Jay Sean, Payal Kadakia, Richa Moorjani and Deepica Mutyala were among the South Asian celebrities, entrepreneurs and influencers to show their support. The fashion label concluded NYFW with an impactful weekend for both the brand and the South Asian community.

ABOUT HOLICHIC:

Growing up as a first generation Indian American, designer Megha Rao was constantly inspired by her two contrasting worlds of East & West. This fuse was the driving force behind the creation of her brand, holiCHIC. Empowered by the vibrancy of South Asian culture, their designs are rich in detail, derived from century old Indian craftsmanship techniques, flattering silhouettes, hand dyed fabrics and intricate artisanal embroideries.

The brand's mission is to keep South Asian culture alive through the expression of fashion. The label represents a thoughtful movement of creating meaningful garments for versatility and longevity. Allowing you to shop in a more sustainable way, building your wardrobe with timeless staples you can wear season after season.

Notably, holiCHIC has evolved into much more than just a fashion brand, amassing a loyal community of women who have learned to own and embrace their unique identities. For more information visit holichicbymegha.com or @holichichbymegha on social media.

