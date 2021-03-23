South Bay Cities Council of Governments wins American City and County Crown Community Award

American City and County chose the South Bay project for its impressive benefits to 16 communities. The SBFN will deliver 1GB broadband to each city for $1,000 a month – increasing bandwidth and reducing municipal spend while providing a platform for government innovation and economic development.

In addition, the South Bay project was chosen for its unique funding strategy and ability to link broadband expansion to transportation planning. "Throughout the project it became clear that transportation initiatives could clearly benefit from a reliable regional broadband network, so together with SBCCOG we began to approach transportation leaders and address how Measure M funding from Los Angeles County could move this critical project forward." – Jory Wolf, Magellan Advisors VP of Digital Innovation. The result was $6.9 million in funding covering capital construction costs and developing a fiber network that is a platform for regional connectivity and driver of transportation and Smart City applications.

Magellan Advisors will continue to work alongside the SBCCOG to advance the network to support further community benefits including addressing the digital divide.

About Magellan Advisors

Magellan Advisors provides planning, engineering, grant development, project management, construction management, construction inspection, and implementation management of the fastest, most technologically advanced fiber and broadband networks.

Our mission is to connect every community, one at a time, to the digital economy so that no one is left behind. Our work ensures that communities are able to access every opportunity the internet has to offer so they can thrive in the connected world.

