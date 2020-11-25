South Bay Fiber Network Launch Lights Up Southern California with New Broadband Capacity and Smart City Capabilities

Magellan Advisors' has worked hand in hand since 2016 with the leaders from the SBCCOG and SBWIB, building consensus, implementing governance, identifying gaps and needs, developing the financial strategy and finally, designing and managing construction of the South Bay Fiber Network. This process included grant planning and applications for $6.9 Million from the Los Angeles Metro Transportation Authority Measure M funds and $1.2 Million in funding from the State of California through Assemblyman Muratsuchi.

Jacki Bacharach, Executive Director of the SBCCOG was eager to point out the benefits the network will bring to the region and its communities. Some of these benefits include reducing telecommunications spending, providing a platform for smart transportation and delivering access to world class broadband for 15 cities connected to the network. She noted that the technical expertise, design and construction management services provided by Magellan Advisors were imperative to the success of the network.

"On behalf of all of those in the network I want to thank Magellan Advisors for the wonderful work they have been doing to bring us to where we are today" – Jacki Bacharach, Executive Director - SBCCOG

Magellan's team led the South Bay Fiber Network implementation from concept to completion. Magellan's leadership in broadband deployment is enabling communities to compete in a digital economy, support smart city applications and to take control of telecommunications spending while making positive impacts in digital equity. Jory Wolf, Magellan Advisors VP of Digital Innovation, Executive of the South Bay Fiber project stated, "The SBFN is an example of how regional collaboration can bring transformative broadband networks to communities. With the right guidance and plan, regional networks are not only possible but deliver great benefits to communities for economic development and quality of life."

About Magellan Advisors

Magellan Advisors is the nation's leading broadband development firm for municipalities, utilities and coops. With comprehensive planning, engineering, grant development, construction management and operational support, Magellan Advisors provides turnkey fiber and broadband solutions to connect communities to the digital economy. With over 400 customers across 35 states, Magellan Advisors has enabled new broadband access to over 900 thousand homes with $750 million in new investments nationwide.

SOURCE Magellan Advisors

Related Links

http://www.magellan-advisors.com

