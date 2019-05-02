South Beach Languages Offers Business English Classes In Miami Beach

MIAMI, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South Beach Languages, the Miami Beach English school also known as SBL, teaches American English to International students from Europe, Latin America, Asia and all parts of the world. SBL's Business English program incorporates Business English vocabulary, Business English idioms, Business English writing, Business English case studies and profiles of American Entrepreneurs.

There is a strong focus on writing for business. This is in response to the fact that many English students learn how to speak proficiently, but still lack the writing skills necessary in the business world. Business writing includes creating and editing resumes, cover letters, business plans and business related emails.

There is also a strong emphasis on business case studies, which reflects the type of lessons taught at American MBA (Masters in Business Administration) programs. For example, students will analyze specific case examples at big corporations such as Google, Marriott or Starbucks. Students identify opportunities and strategies, then write summaries or give verbal presentations to their class.

After studying with South Beach Languages, many of their business English students transfer to undergraduate or graduate (MBA) programs in the Miami area.

South Beach Languages, located 2 blocks from the ocean at 930 Washington Avenue, (4th floor) was founded in 2003. SBL offers English school locations in Miami Beach & Hollywood, Florida. South Beach Languages issues the I-20 form for the F1 student visa. In 2018, South Beach Languages received its 10-year re-accreditation (accredited through 2028).

The intensive English program offers 12 levels of intensive English, from beginner to advanced level, as well as Business English and TOEFL preparation. There is an initial placement test to determine the student's level and a certificate is given upon completion. South Beach Languages offers experienced, certified English teachers. The English centers in Miami Beach and Hollywood provide school activities, community activities and excursions. For more information, please contact info@southbeachlanguages.com or visit the website: https://southbeachlanguages.com/

Jose Paulo from Brazil says, "The instructors at South Beach Languages taught me how business is practiced in the USA."

