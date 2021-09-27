South Carolina Technology Firm SNS Technologies Joins National Tech Worker Apprenticeship Program

BLUFFTON, S.C., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SNS Technologies, a growing managed service provider (MSP) that helps small businesses and healthcare clients with their technology service, solutions and support needs, has joined CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech, a national program to expand and diversify the information technology (IT) workforce in South Carolina and across America.

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech and partners such as SNS Technologies are working together to increase the number of IT workers across America; expand tech career opportunities for women, individuals with disabilities, people of color and other populations; and help employers meet their current and long-term needs for IT professionals.

"Our goal at SNS Technologies is to be the best and most reliable technology provider in the area," said company owner Mike Ray. "We know that the more educated our technicians are, the better our support will be, which is why we are very excited about this program."

CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, and Maher & Maher, a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives, were selected by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) to participate in the national apprenticeship initiative. The program is helping companies of all sizes – from small firms such as SNS Technologies to large enterprises with thousands of workers – fill their staffing needs for technology professionals and to do so in a way to opens career opportunities for more individuals.

"We've put a lot of resources into continuing education for our technicians, sales reps and online service professionals," Ray said. "Staying on top of the ever-changing cybersecurity and technology landscape along with investing in our technicians and young adults is why SNS Technologies will always be "More than JUST your IT Company."

"Apprenticeships are a proven method for developing the tech talent that any business needs," said Amy Kardel, vice president for strategic workforce relationships at CompTIA. "We're pleased to welcome SNS Technologies to the program and look forward to working with them as they grow their business and create new career opportunities for more people."

Employers interested in joining the CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech program and individuals who would like to become apprentices can find more information at https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

About SNS Technologies

Operating under the philosophy of being "More than just your IT Company" SNS Technologies has grown into a leading Managed Services Provider, specializing in small and medium-sized businesses and healthcare providers. Managed services represent the next step in true executive-level IT security, combined with 24/7 RMM support with a proactive posture that targets threats and vulnerabilities before they happen. With SNS Support, our clients breathe easy knowing that their systems are being monitored and taken care of by a team of professionals. At SNS Technologies, we are "More than just your IT Company". https://www.snstechnologies.net/

About CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, led by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, and Maher & Maher, a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives and is built according to the Registered Apprenticeship Program model. For more information visit https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

