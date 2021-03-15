South Carolina Tourist Season Surging with Vaccination Rollout

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charleston Tours & Events, the premier resource for top-rated experiences in the historic city of Charleston, SC, is happy to see the vaccination rollout for COVID-19 ramping up as the area heads into its peak tourist season.

"We always field a lot of inquires during this time of the year, and we are seeing an uptick in phone calls as the vaccination continues to roll out," said Drew Yochum, Charleston Tours & Events VP of Sales & Marketing. "Charleston is seeing a tourism surge as we get into March and spring break season."

Charleston Tours & Events has been the market leader in running reduced rate combination tours for over a decade. The wildly popular harbor tour, with up-close views of Fort Sumter, can be purchased in tandem with sightseeing tours around the city, including carriage and bus tours. Charleston Tours & Events has partnerships with Boone Hall Plantation, Palmetto Carriage Works, and the South Carolina Aquarium, among others, to offer discounted rates for combination tours.

"Our combo tours are just a phenomenal way to experience this historic city. For tourists and locals alike, you get a nice discount on each tour you choose, and there's just no better way to see the harbor and get a close-up look at the city's landmarks," said Yochum. "Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our crew and passengers during this time, so we're running our cruises at voluntarily reduced capacity and continually assessing our standards to keep everyone as safe as possible."

"Tourist season is here, and we want people to know that we're running our tours and hope they come out and experience Charleston in the best and safest way possible," noted Yochum. "Listening to our customers, we hear a pent-up demand to travel, and the vaccine rollout has helped everyone feel safer."

About: Charleston Tours & Events offers public and private sightseeing tours, both on land and on the water, throughout all of Charleston, SC. The company hosts daily harbor tours, sailboat cruises, themed and dining cruises, carriage tours, and many other activities that allow their guests to immerse themselves in the city's rich history and culture.

Contact: To purchase a ticket, please visit https://charlestonharbortours.com/. For any questions or additional information, please send us a message here: https://charlestonharbortours.com/contact/.

Contact: Beth Scribner 843-402-8719, [email protected]

SOURCE Charleston Tours & Events

