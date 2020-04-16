South China Beauty Expo Concentrates Powerful Resources for the Beauty Industry

The inaugural event will be held in the exhibition centre of 22,500 SQM in size and joined by 800 high-quality exhibitors from various sectors for an expected number of 20,000 trade visitors.

Leading suppliers for diversified market needs

Serving as the vane of the beauty industry, SCBE bases on its geographical advantage and dominant background to fit the industry trend and consumer demand by selecting the exhibit categories: Perfume & Fragrance, Personal Care & Toiletries, Cosmetics & Tools, Nails & Equipment, Professional Salons Products & Equipment, and Hair Salons Products & Equipment, Supply Chain.

Along with the rise of Gen Z make-up consumption, the requirement of exquisiteness has also become higher and higher. The industry-related Bluebook 2019 shows that the hottest categories, i.e., lipsticks and various tools of makeup and beauty have developed rapidly. Clearly, the setting of exquisite beauty needs sophisticated makeup tools.

In the current industry value system, the supply chain service is becoming the key for the manufacturers to get business opportunities. The customers are not only interested in the R&D and production of the suppliers, but also their ability to provide more diversified services.

Powered by the advantage of strong resource integration, SCBE selects the best one-stop exhibitors and service providers at home and abroad exhibiting in the Beauty Supply Chain area for the fields of contract manufacturing, OEM/ODM, packaging materials, raw materials, printing, machinery and equipment to present forward-looking information as well as professional and effective supply-chain solutions to the visitors. The leading suppliers at the exhibition will also present opportunities of sourcing and starting beauty business for the Greater Bay Area and neighbouring areas.

Four major exhibition features aggregate new resources and information

From production to consumption, the entire population is within the transformation of new retail. Returning to value and retail empowerment are the mission and responsibility of the industry brought by the new consumption era. For the companies of channels and brands to explore the growth strategy under the new consumption trend, SCBE will join hands with China Beauty Expo to host an industry summit of cosmetics retails, at which, the elites of cosmetics channels and retails as well as the practically experienced experts inside and outside the industry will brainstorm new ideas for the visitors to activate new retail power.

The beauty industry has no boundary. As more and more foreign companies or brands see the huge capacity of the Chinese market and the rapid development of the Internet, domestic companies also need to go global. Most domestic consumers use the cross-border e-commerce channel to buy from overseas. Similarly, foreign companies or consumers can rely on the same channel to understand and buy Chinese products. The inaugural SCBE will center on the theme of "Cross-border E-beauty" to invite the overseas e-commerce platforms to present front-end market information and one-stop solutions for the visitors to explore overseas markets.

In the new era, cross-border is not a new concept with related businesses appear in all walks of life. In the beauty industry, cross-border is also a normality. However, we are going to have a divergent new gameplay presented by SCBE's Beauty-Accessory Pavilion with sparkling fusion of fashion accessories and innovative beauty that will unfold a new cross-border journey.

Cross-border also associates with IP marketing which is booming in recent years especially in the beauty sector. Many beauty brands have successfully surged the sales by using IP marketing. In the coming event, SCBE and Licensing Expo China (LEC) will jointly hold an IP licensing conference combining beauty IP marketing to bring valuable new style to the brands.

Special activities for the industry focus

Nowadays, as more and more Gen Z consumers are more willing to get brand information through the social platforms, social e-commerce has emerged as a new social retail channel. Beauty products use the advantages of social e-commerce to attract the users to become their fans, then subtly transform them into the brand advocates. For example, being leaned on by many beauty brands, WeChat App Mall has gradually become the main outlet for many companies. The SCBE has specially invited relevant industry experts and media veterans to share the hot content such as " E-Commerce WeChat Mini Program Best Practices for Beauty Brands", "How to Create Value-Added Community with Differentiable Content Strategy" and "Digital Marketing for Beauty Enterprises".

The development of the cosmetics industry is inseparable from sustainability. Comparing with the counterparts in Europe and America who have mature environmental protection concepts, the domestic consumers' awareness of environmental protection and sustainability is in the stage of innovation and growth. This means that there is a huge market behind the healthy and sustainable lifestyles. In the new transformation of green wave, the pioneers who can foresee and grasp the new trends will take the lead in winning the favour and recognition of the consumers, thus, lead the entire beauty industry towards a greener and more sustainable production model. The Keynote Speech of "Tomorrow Strongest Marketing Tools of Brands: Green and Sustainability Designs" will share how the brand activities that related to environmental protection can bring win-win results to the brands and the environment.

In addition, the coming SCBE will hold more exciting events such as "Design Trends and Product Innovation Targeting the New Generation", "The Future Trend in Beauty Retail" and the 10th Anniversary Hair & Styling Awards and Hair Culture Exchange Hair Show by The Asia Hair Masters Association (AHMA).

Pre-registration for visiting SCBE

Based in Shenzhen of the Greater Bay Area, the South China Beauty Expo unleashes its strong advantage of resource integration of high-tech R&D and creative innovation trends to provide hard-core reform potential for the innovative development of the Chinese beauty industry.

From July 30 to August 1 of 2020, this highly regarded beauty event will be held in Shenzhen. At this moment, the pre-registration has begun. Please follow SCBE in WeChat or log in to the official website to register. The successful applicants of Invited VIP Buyer can also get the exclusive benefits provided by the buyer service team.

For the information and activities of the exhibition, please visit the SCBE website: www.southchinabeautyexpo.com

- End -

For media enquiries, please contact: Mainland China

Ms Elly Li Informa Markets, Guangzhou

T: +86.20 3895 1650 E: [email protected] Hong Kong, China

Ms Joy Zou

Informa Markets, Hong Kong T: +852 2827 6211 E: [email protected]

Notes to Editors:

Download the high-resolution images at the following link: https://we.tl/t-w0RFIRYKUJ

About the organiser:

The South China Beauty Expo is organised by Informa Markets, BolognaFiere and Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Co Ltd.

About INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2020 serving the East Coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP (www.bolognafiere.it)

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). It participates as international sales agent in events dedicated to the beauty world in Colombia (Belleza y Salud in Bogotá) and South East Asia (AseanBeauty in Thailand, PhilBeauty in the Philippines, VietBeauty in Vietnam, and BeautyExpo in Malaysia). The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair - Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia.

About SHANGHAI BAIWEN EXHIBITION CO LTD (www.cbebaiwen.com)

Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Company is a branch of Informa (FTSE 100), the world's largest exhibition magnate, and also the organiser of China Beauty Expo (CBE), China's renowned beauty show. With over ten years of experiences in planning and organising quality exhibitions, Baiwen has won the honors of quality, professionalism and authority. China Beauty Expo, with an annual exhibition space of 260,000sqm, is one of the top three beauty shows in the world. As the international trading platform covering full supply chain of beauty products, CBE includes three shows, namely China International Skin Care and Washing Product Show, Shanghai International Skin and Hair Care Product Show and Shanghai International Daily-use Chemicals' Ingredient, Packing and Machinery Show. Baiwen is currently the Chairman Unit of Shanghai Exhibition Industry Association and Vice Chairman Unit of Shanghai Daily-use Chemical Association. CBE has been awarded the honors of Shanghai's Well-known Brand, Shanghai Brand Exhibition, Shanghai Brand Service etc

SOURCE Informa Markets