South County Trojans Elite Youth Football Announces Coaching Staff for its 13U Division

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of South County Trojans Elite Youth Football introduced today the Trojans' 13U coaching staff, led by head coach Mike Hamby.

"Coach Hamby and his staff are proven leaders in youth football who have significant experience coaching both high school and club-level youth football," said Chad Johnson, chairman of the Trojans' board and head coach of Mission Viejo High School Football. "We could not be more excited to welcome Coach Hamby and his entire staff into the Trojans' coaching family."

Coach Hamby possesses significant playing and coaching experience at the college, high school and youth levels. After high school, he was recruited to Iowa Wesleyan on a full-ride football scholarship under head Coach Charlie Moot who succeeded Hal Mumme and Mike Leach, the pioneers of the 'air raid' offense used broadly today. Prior to college, Coach Hamby played for Stockton High School as a tailback, running back and free safety for an undefeated season; and for Ellinwood High School as a varsity starting running back for three seasons; he was mentored under Jeff Weeks, a former coach with the National Football League's Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders. In terms of coaching experience, he returned to Ellinwood High School as an assistant coach for defensive backs and running backs, and as league scout and lead film analysis for three seasons. In youth coaching, he spent many years with Saddleback Valley Pop Warner; 13U head coach, won Orange Bowl in 2016; 10U assistant coach – offensive coordinator, Orange Bowl champions; and 12U assistant coach; lastly, Coach Hamby spent two years with the club-level Mission Viejo Cowboys 8U and 6U teams, which included an undefeated season and conference championship in 2013.

The assistant coaches of the South County Trojans' 13U team include:

Jon Moore – 13U Assistant Coach

Coach Moore has significant playing and coaching experience. He currently serves as El Toro High School's varsity running backs coach and as their junior varsity offensive coordinator. In addition to significant experience training high school football athletes, he served as head coach of Saddleback Valley Pop Warner's junior varsity Blue Bears team. The prior year, he served as Saddleback Valley's offensive line coach. Coach Moore was an offensive and defensive lineman for Oceanview High School, as well as a varsity middle linebacker and fullback. He was also part of the Golden West College football program following high school graduation.

Coach Dustin Nichols – 13U Assistant Coach

Coach Nichols possesses an impressive 20-year history as both a player and coach. As a player, he spent two seasons with the semi-professional California Wolves as a defensive end while attending law school. Previously, he earned a scholarship to attend California State University Northridge as a strongside defensive end (Sam Backer), where he played under Bob Burt and achieved co-champion status in the Western Football Conference in 1990. His love for the game began when he played at Oliver Ames High School as a defensive end and tight end. On the coaching side, his most recent experience includes the Saddleback Valley Blue Bears D1 junior varsity team where he coached the defensive line, winning the 2018 D3 Orange Bowl Championship and the D3 Wescon Championship, enjoying an impressive 13 – 1 season. For the prior five years, Nichols served as an assistant coach with Saddleback Valley Pop Warner, where he emphasized proper tackling and defensive techniques with youth athletes to maximize safety and performance on the field.

Coach Anthony Miller – 13U Assistant Coach

Coach Miller has played and coached at both the high school and college levels, where he played defensive end and linebacker. In youth coaching, he spent three years coaching under Mike Hamby (Trojans' 13U head coach) with Saddleback Valley Pop Warner, 13U as defensive coordinator, won the Orange Bowl in 2016; and Saddleback Valley Pop Warner 10U defensive line coach, Orange Bowl champions.

Coach Greg Frye – 13U Assistant Coach

Coach Frye has spent the past eight years coaching tackle football, little league and travel baseball. His love of football was developed through a number of years as a youth player and in high school, where he played wide receiver and cornerback at Dunlap High School in Illinois. He spent the past three years coaching with Mike Hamby (Trojans' 13U head coach) in Saddleback Valley Pop Warner, most recently as a 13U assistant coach, working with receivers and defensive backs, where he won an Orange Bowl in 2016; prior to that, he served as an assistant coach with Hamby on the 11U and 10U teams, also working with receivers and defensive backs.

As a result of the South County Trojans' FBU-style, farm-system approach to shared coaching in practice formats, 13U players will have regular exposure and coaching input from the 14U coaching staff as they move through practice rotations on the field. Please visit the 14U coaching staff press release to familiarize yourself with the other notable coaches who will be regularly building into the Trojans' 13U team https://cdn3.sportngin.com/attachments/document/26cc-1801960/4_PR_-_Epic_14_U_Coaching_Staff_Announced.pdf?_ga=2.247803651.584513520.1554746520-109208613.1552594554

The third Evaluation & Training Camp will be held at Mission Viejo High School on Saturday, April 27th in the late afternoon/early evening. Specific times to-be-announced shortly. For more information, visit https://becomeatrojan.sportngin.com/register/who/625788141.

Visit us on Facebook www.facebook.com/sctrojansyouthfootball/ and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/sctrojansfootball. Further details will follow in the coming days and weeks.

About South County Trojans Youth Football

South County Trojans Youth Football is an elite, high school-preparatory tackle football program for the most advanced players in Orange County and surrounding communities. Backed by Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo High School head football coach, the Trojans are one of the newest members of the SYFL, a competitive club-level league with more than 20 chapters throughout California. We feature seven unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U and 6U, led by the finest professional coaching squads in youth football, including previous and current coaching greats from Mission Viejo High School, Mater Dei, JSerra Catholic, Santa Margarita Catholic, Orange Lutheran, El Toro High School, Capistrano Valley High School, Football University (FBU), as well as previous, OC Buckeyes, and MV Cowboys. Among the Trojans staff are numerous coaches who have played at NFL, pro, semi-pro, and college levels. Our coaching teams have been designed to propel "next-level" development across our player rosters, preparing our sons for top-tier high school football. The program has significant backing from some of the best brands in professional sports, including, Athletes First, VICIS, Schutt Sports and Pro Gear. For more information, please visit www.BecomeATrojan.com.

