South County Trojans Elite Youth Football Continues to Set the New Safety Standard with Another Major Partnership Deal Announced with Two of the World's Premier Brands in Protective Equipment

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Mar. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of South County Trojans Elite Youth Football announced today that the organization has established a partnership deal with Schutt Sports, manufacturer of the Pro Gear Omega Youth and the varsity Air Maxx Hybrid 2.0, Schutt's top-of-line youth and varsity sized shoulder pads, respectively. Members of all seven Trojans' teams, (14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U, and 6U), will be equipped with the ProGear Omega (youth) and the Air Maxx Hybrid 2.0 (varsity) shoulder pads, dependent upon each player's size.

"On the heels of announcing a partnership deal with VICIS Helmets earlier this month for the largest rollout of their advanced helmets in youth sports nationally, the South County Trojans are excited to announce this deal with Schutt and Pro Gear," said Chad Johnson, chairman of the South County Trojans' board of directors and head coach of Mission Viejo High School Football. "We are a club-level, high-school preparatory program that is committed to providing our athletes with the best protective equipment in the world, as well as professional coaching that emphasizes proper technique to ensure the highest level of safety and the most competitive play on the field."

The Pro Gear Omega Youth shoulder pads provide some of the best technology for youth players available. Offering a pro-quality impact absorption system, a proven air management body with performance stitching, and a flat pad design that sits low for added comfort, the Omega +pads pack a serious punch. The air management body is comfortable and provides plenty of protection to soften the blows. For more information on the Pro Gear Omega Youth, visit https://www.schuttsports.com/omega-youth-pro-gear-shoulder-pad.html.

The Schutt Air Maxx 2.0 Varsity Hybrid shoulder pads boast a deep arch cut and lightweight construction for maximum speed and mobility. The Air Management System with energy-locking D3O™ material with energy-locking molecules provides optimal impact absorption by dispersing impact energy over a wider surface area for superior protection. The Air Maxx also features a TPU Cushioning System positioned over the shoulders for added comfort. For more information on the varsity Air Maxx, visit https://www.schuttsports.com/air-maxx-hybrid-ap.html.

"We are thrilled about our new partnership with the South County Trojans Elite Youth Football chapter, whose commitment to providing the best protective equipment in the world is setting a new bar for safety in youth football," said Craig Schlichting, Schutt's Regional Sales Manager. "We look forward to seeing all seven Trojans divisions outfitted with Schutt's superior technology this fall and beyond!"

Johnson continued, "We are very grateful to Schutt Sports, Pro Gear, our corporate sponsors, local businesses, unaffiliated donors committed to elite youth football, as well as the generous contributions made by each of our founding board members and other supporters in the community, all of whom are helping us provide the highest level of protective equipment to our athletes."

South County Trojans Youth Football will feature seven unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U, and 6U. Interested players for these divisions will be evaluated by professional coaches during our second "Evaluation & Training Camp" on Saturday, March 30th at Mission Viejo High School in the late afternoon/early evening. If you are interested in participating in the second Evaluation Camp or receiving more information, please enter your contact information by visiting https://becomeatrojan.sportngin.com/register/who/625788141

Visit us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sctrojansyouthfootball/ and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sctrojansfootball. Further details will follow in the coming days and weeks.

About South County Trojans Youth Football

South County Trojans Youth Football is an elite, high school-preparatory tackle football program for the most advanced players in Orange County and surrounding communities. Backed by Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo High School head football coach, the Trojans are one of the newest members of the SYFL, a competitive club-level league with more than 20 chapters throughout California. We feature seven unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U and 6U, led by the finest professional coaching squads in youth football, including current and previous Trinity League and Football University (FBU), as well as previous Mission Viejo High School, OC Buckeyes and Mission Viejo Cowboys coaching greats. The program has significant backing from some of the best brands in professional sports, including, VICIS, Schutt Sports, and Pro Gear. For more information, please visit www.BecomeATrojan.com.

About Schutt Sports

Schutt Sports is one of the leading manufacturers of protective equipment in the world, including football helmets, shoulder pads, protective apparel and padding, and much more. 36% of the players in the NFL choose to wear Schutt helmets, including 50% of the skill position players in the league. Schutt Sports is the only major helmet manufacturer to advance beyond traditional foam padding, instead using TPU (thermoplastic urethane) Cushioning, which has been proven to absorb more impact across a wider variety of temperatures than any other helmet system on the field. Schutt Sports is also the Official Base Supplier to Major League Baseball and is the largest domestic maker of batter helmets in the USA. For more information, please visit https://www.schuttsports.com.

