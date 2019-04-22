South County Trojans Elite Youth Football Does It Again: Another Major Partnership Deal with Two More of the World's Premier Brands in Protective Equipment

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of South County Trojans Elite Youth Football announced today that the organization has established a partnership deal with United Sports Brands, the parent company of Shock Doctor and McDavid, two of the biggest brands in protective gear for professional sports globally. Members of all seven Trojans' divisions will be equipped with top-of-the-line Shock Doctor mouthguards featuring custom designs branded to the specifications determined by the Trojans' chapter. Additionally, all seven teams will have 'special partner' access to girdles, broader padded base-layer apparel, and other protective gear that McDavid offers and that lead the industry in quality and technology world-wide.

"On the heels of announcing a partnership deal with VICIS Helmets, Schutt Sports and Pro Gear earlier this month to outfit our chapter with the best helmets and shoulder pads in the world, we couldn't be more exited to announce this partnership with United Sports Brands," said Chad Johnson, chairman of the South County Trojans' board of directors and head coach of Mission Viejo High School Football. "Shock Doctor mouthguards and McDavid base-layer-pads are the best in the world in their respective categories, and this deal further demonstrates the Trojans' commitment to setting the new standard for safety in youth football nationally."

Shock Doctor, the undisputed leader in mouthguard technology and the #1 Mouthguard in the World™, is a leader in sports protection and performance around the globe. At the forefront of innovation for more than 25 years, Shock Doctor provides performance-driven and protective equipment for athletes across a range of sports. For more information, visit www.ShockDoctor.com

McDavid is relentless in its pursuit of preventing injuries and enhancing performance. Their protective products top the recommendation lists of professional athletes, sports medicine professionals and athletic trainers. McDavid products address both the broad-range and the specific needs of professional and everyday athletes across a variety of sports. For more information, visit www.McDavidUSA.com

"We understand that the path to greatness can be a long and oftentimes painful one. That's why we offer athletes the best protective gear on the market," said Eli Miller, senior marketing communications manager for United Sports Brands. "We are excited about our partnership with the South County Trojans Elite program and admire their commitment to establishing a new standard in safety for youth sports by outfitting their players with only the best protective technology in the world."

Follow Shock Doctor and McDavid on Instagram for the latest news and info on each brand.

South County Trojans Youth Football will feature seven unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U, and 6U.

Visit the South County Trojans on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sctrojansyouthfootball/ and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sctrojansfootball.

About South County Trojans Youth Football

South County Trojans Youth Football is an elite, high school preparatory tackle football program for the most advanced players in Orange County and its surrounding communities. Backed by Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo High School head football coach, the Trojans are one of the newest members of the Snoop Youth Football League, a competitive club-level league with more than 20 chapters throughout California. We feature seven unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U and 6U, led by the finest professional coaching squads in youth football. This includes previous and current coaching greats from Mission Viejo High School, Mater Dei, JSerra Catholic, Santa Margarita Catholic, Orange Lutheran, Servite High School, Buena Park High School, El Toro High School, Capistrano Valley High School, Football University (FBU), as well as OC Buckeyes and MV Cowboys. Among the Trojans staff are numerous coaches who have played at the NFL, pro, semi-pro, and college levels. Our coaching teams have been designed to propel "next-level" development across our player rosters, preparing our athletes for top-tier high school football. The program has significant backing from some of the best brands in professional sports, including Athletes First, VICIS, Schutt Sports, Pro Gear, Shock Doctor and McDavid. For more information, please visit www.BecomeATrojan.com.

About United Sports Brands

United Sports Brands is a global leader in sports performance and protective products designed to help athletes perform at their personal best. Brands within the portfolio include Shock Doctor, the #1 global leader in mouthguards; McDavid, a brand at the top of the recommended lists of pro athletes, sports medicine professionals and athletic trainers for more than 35 years; Cutters, the innovative leader in football gloves and high performance grip technology; and, Nathan, the running essentials market leader in athletic hydration, visibility and performance gear. United Sports Brands is also a portfolio company of Bregal Partners, a private equity investment firm. For more information, please visit www.Unitedspb.com.

