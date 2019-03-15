South County Trojans Elite Youth Football Expands to Seven Divisions in Response to Significant Demand

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The South County Trojans Youth Football board of directors announced today that the league has added a 13-and-under (13U) division following unexpectedly heavy player demand from throughout Orange County and surrounding regions. The South County Trojans will now field seven divisions: 14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U and 6U. Hundreds of athletes have already registered to participate in the Trojans' initial "evaluation and training camp" to be held at Mission Viejo High School this Sunday, March 17. Interested athletes need to pre-register for the event at www.BecomeATrojan.com.

"The South County Trojans were founded to provide professional coaching and stronger competition to the best youth football players in Orange County and beyond," said Chad Johnson, chairman of the South County Trojans' board and head coach of Mission Viejo High School Football. "We are excited about this expansion, and we look forward to fielding some of the best youth football teams in Orange County to contend with the other teams in the highly competitive Snoop Youth Football League."

The SC Trojans Youth Football program will feature seven unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U, and 6U, as well as cheerleading squads. Interested players for these divisions will be evaluated by professional coaches during the initial "Evaluation & Training Camp" on March 17th at Mission Viejo High School, with practices commencing on July 15 and regular season play to begin in early September.

Those interested in signing up for the evaluation camp and/or receiving more information regarding South County Trojans Youth Football may visit http://www.BecomeATrojan.com to sign up now.

About South County Trojans Youth Football

South County Trojans Youth Football is an elite, high school-preparatory tackle football program for the most advanced players in Orange County and surrounding communities. Backed by Mission Viejo High School head football coach Chad Johnson, the Trojans are the newest member of the Snoop Youth Football League, a competitive club-level league with more than 20 chapters throughout California. We feature six unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U and 6U, led by the finest professional coaching squads in the region, including current and previous and current Trinity League and Football University (FBU), as well as previous Mission Viejo High School Football, OC Buckeyes and Mission Viejo Cowboys coaching greats. For more information, please visit www.BecomeATrojan.com.

