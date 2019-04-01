South County Trojans Elite Youth Football Partners with Premier Sports Agency Athletes First

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The South County Trojans Elite Youth Football Board of Directors has partnered with Athletes First, one of the largest sports agencies in the country, for broad support of the Trojans' club-level youth football program, particularly in the area of "personal development." Athletes First, whose clients include (amongst others) Aaron Rodgers, Clay Mathews III, Deshaun Watson and Nick Foles, has been a pioneer in advocating for their clients' personal and professional development. Athletes First's whole-person philosophy is as important to youth football players as it is their NFL stars.

"The privilege of working with NFL stars gives us a front-row seat to the valuable teachings sports has to offer. Football is not just about scoring touchdowns and making defensive plays. Instead, sports – at every level – is an ideal classroom in which to teach values such as character and integrity," said Brian Murphy, Athletes First co-founder and president. "We are very grateful for the opportunity to give back to our community by helping the South County Trojans learn the incredibly valuable life lessons sports has to offer."

The partnership with Athletes First will provide the following benefits to the South County Trojans:

Ongoing mentoring, motivation and instruction via a series of exclusive personal videos featuring Athletes First executives and clients that will be provided to South County Trojans players which will contain powerful messages consistent with their character and leadership development philosophy;

Tours of the Athletes First corporate headquarters for personal meetings with Murphy and his staff to discuss additional whole-person development topics;

Access to the highest caliber professional sports training and injury prevention training among the NFL and college football to the benefit of Trojans' coaches and players;

Opportunity to visit the Marke, an exclusive and private training facility in Orange County utilized by many of Athletes First's clients and other elite professional athletes;

Occasional exclusive access to events featuring clients of Athletes First where members of the South County Trojans can meet and learn from the finest professional athletes in the world.

"Athletes First is broadly recognized throughout Orange County and beyond for the founders' commitment to giving back to the community in creative and powerful ways," said Chad Johnson, chairman of the South County Trojans board and head coach of Mission Viejo High School Football. "The Trojans' family could not be more humbled by Athletes First's desire to invest in our players and program."

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Laguna Hills, California, Athletes First is one of the nation's premier sports representation firms, boasting a client roster of more than 200 athletes, coaches and broadcasters. The firm's focus on "putting the client first" has been a hallmark of its success and led to an impressive track record of growth through the years. In addition to work on contract negotiations, marketing/endorsements and career management, Athletes First is active member of the local community. The annual Athletes First Classic charity event has raised in excess of $10 million for Orangewood Foundation, an organization that serves at-risk and disadvantaged youth in Orange County. The firm is excited for the opportunity to support local youth football players through its partnership with the South County Trojans.

Athletes First's representative client roster includes :

Aaron Rodgers, Super Bowl MVP, seven-time NFL Pro Bowler; Nick Foles, Super Bowl champion & MVP, NFL Pro Bowl MVP; Clay Matthews, Super Bowl champion and six-time NFL Pro Bowler; Earl Thomas, Super Bowl champion, seven-time NFL Pro Bowler; Kelechi Osemele, Super Bowl champion, two-time NFL Pro Bowler; Kyle Van Noy, two-time Super Bowl champion; Malcolm Brown, two-time Super Bowl champion; Anthony Barr, four-time NFL Pro Bowler; Ryan Kerrigan, four-time NFL Pro Bowler; Casey Hayward, two-time NFL Pro Bowl champion; Landon Collins, two-time NFL Pro Bowler; Derwin James, NFL Pro Bowler; Deshaun Watson, NFL Pro Bowler;

The firm also represents NFL executives, NFL coaches and college coaches, including:

John Lynch, NFL General Manager; Jason Garrett Dallas Cowboys head coach – 2016 NFL 'Coach of the Year'; Matt Lafleur, Green Bay Packers head coach; Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears head coach – 2018 NFL 'Coach of the Year'; Bryan Kelly, Notre Dame head coach – 2018 'NCAA Coach of the Year'; Chip Kelly UCLA head coach; Ryan Day, Ohio State head coach; Lincoln Riley, University of Oklahoma head coach; Justin Wilcox, Cal Berkley head coach; Dana Holgorsen, University of Houston head coach; James Franklyn, Penn State University head coach; Kevin Sumlin, University of Arizona head coach; Tom Herman, University of Texas head coach; Kalani Siake, BYU head coach.

About South County Trojans Youth Football

South County Trojans Youth Football is an elite, high school-preparatory tackle football program for the most advanced players in Orange County and surrounding communities. Backed by Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo High School head football coach, the Trojans are one of the newest members of the SYFL, a competitive club-level league with more than 20 chapters throughout California. We feature seven unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U and 6U, led by the finest professional coaching squads in youth football, including previous and current coaching greats from Mission Viejo High School, Mater Dei, JSerra Catholic, Santa Margarita Catholic, Orange Lutheran, Capistrano Valley High School, Football University (FBU), as well as previous, OC Buckeyes, and MV Cowboys. Among the Trojans staff are numerous coaches who have played at NFL, pro, semi-pro, and college levels. Our coaching teams have been designed to propel "next-level" development across our player rosters, preparing our sons for top-tier high school football. The program has significant backing from some of the best brands in professional sports, including, Athletes First, VICIS, Schutt Sports and Pro Gear. For more information, please visit www.BecomeATrojan.com.

About Athletes First

Athletes First is a full-service agency that represents athletes, coaches and other sports-related clients, including broadcasters, for individual contract negotiations, marketing and commercial endorsements and other client services. Athletes First is one of the premier sports agencies with a client roster featuring Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews, Deshaun Watson and many more. The agency was founded in 2001 in Orange County, California and also has offices in Kentucky, Texas, Florida and Wisconsin. Athletes First desires to help clients become more well-rounded individuals with a heavy emphasis on family and philanthropy, and the agency as an organization, along with its clients, has raised millions of dollars for charities throughout the world. For more information, please visit http://www.athletesfirst.net/

