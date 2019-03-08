South County Trojans Youth Football Announces Significant Addition to Its Bench of Coaches-Training Talent

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo High School head football coach and chairman of the board of South County Trojans Youth Football, announced today that Coach Sean Curtis has agreed to join Johnson's team of high school coaches that will work together to provide high-value "coaches training" to the SC Trojans' coaching staff across all of their divisions.

In a separate press release distributed earlier today by Capistrano Valley High School, Coach Curtis was named the high school's new head football coach.

Coach Curtis joins Capistrano Valley High School with nine years of coaching experience at the high school level in Orange County. He spent the past three years at JSerra Catholic High School, where he most recently served as the head coach for the Lion's freshmen program. Previously, he was at Santa Margarita Catholic High School as the head of football operations and varsity wide receiver coach, where he helped lead the Eagles offense to breaking 19 school records. Coach Curtis began his coaching career as the varsity wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator at Northwood High School. As the son of current Capo Valley Christian Head Coach, Rick Curtis, Sean has grown up around football his entire life, and accredits his success and coaching philosophies to the time spent assisting his father.

"I have long held the highest degree of respect for Sean's coaching acumen and his ability to inspire other coaches on his staff," said Johnson. "As such, Coach Curtis will be instrumental among the team I have built to implement a proven system of 'coaches' clinics' to ensure cutting-edge coaching quality across the entire slate of SC Trojans' coaching staff, and to also ensure uniformity in coaching across all seven Trojans' divisions."

"I am extremely impressed by what I have witnessed thus far in the roll-out of the new SC Trojans Elite Youth Football program, and have always been a big believer in club-level options for the most advanced youth athletes in any sport," said Curtis. "I am excited to be a part of Coach Johnson's team that will focus on further developing the skills of the existing Trojans' coaching staff in an effort to raise up the next generation of high school-ready youth athletes."

As previously announced, the SC Trojans Youth Football program will feature seven unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U, and 6U, as well as cheerleading squads. Interested players for these divisions will be evaluated by professional coaches during the initial "Evaluation & Training Camp" on March 17th at Mission Viejo High School, with practices commencing on July 15 with regular season play to begin in early September. If you are interested in signing up for the evaluation camp and/or receiving more information, please visit http://www.BecomeATrojan.com/ and sign your player up today, as capacity is filling up.

