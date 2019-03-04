South County Trojans Youth Football to Conduct Initial Evaluation and Training Camp for Advanced Athletes on March 17

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of South County Trojans Youth Football announced today that the organization will conduct its inaugural evaluation and training camp for the region's most advanced youth football players on March 17, 2019 at Mission Viejo High School. Those interested in participating or in obtaining more information may visit www.BecomeATrojan.com and share their contact information.

"The coaching staffs of the South County Trojans, in partnership with Football University (FBU) Southern California, will evaluate and instruct participants in advanced football techniques throughout the day to elevate the quality of play and the passion these young athletes have for the great game of football," said Garret Gray, a founding board member of South County Trojans Youth Football and assistant head football coach of Mission Viejo High School. "Our goal during this evaluation camp is to educate and motivate, while beginning to identify the most talented athletes in the region to start building out the rosters of all six of our divisions."

The evaluation camp will adopt and emulate the advanced training and instructional techniques utilized in the nationwide Under Armour All-America Camp Series, which was recently hosted at Mission Viejo High School and keynoted by NFL legend Deion Sanders. More than 400 middle school and high school-aged players from across the Western United States participated.

Participation in the South County Trojans camp will be limited to a maximum of 100 players per division (14U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U, and 6U), staged in rotating intervals throughout the day.

Interested participants should register at www.BecomeATrojan.com to be admitted to the camp and receive more information regarding program timing and other details.

About South County Trojans Youth Football

South County Trojans Youth Football is an elite, high school-preparatory tackle football program for the most advanced players in Orange County and surrounding communities. Backed by Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo High School head football coach, the Trojans are one of the newest members of the Snoop Youth Football League, a competitive club-level league with more than 20 chapters throughout California. We feature six unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U and 6U, led by the finest professional coaching squads in youth football, including current and previous Trinity League and Football University (FBU), as well as previous Mission Viejo High School, OC Buckeyes and Mission Viejo Cowboys coaching greats. For more information, please visit www.BecomeATrojan.com.

