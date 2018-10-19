South East Asia Diesel Genset Market 2018-2024 Featuring Key Companies - Caterpillar, Cummins, Denyo, Huutoan, Komatsu, Kohler, Mitsubishi, Yanmar, and MTU

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "South East Asia Diesel Genset Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By KVA Rating, By Applications, By Country and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

South-East Asia Diesel Genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-24.

Expansion of infrastructure, establishment of new industries, strong economic growth as well as changing business environment in the South-East Asian countries such as Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, etc. would foster the demand for diesel gensets over the next six years. In addition, increasing foreign investment for the development of commercial and public infrastructures in South-East Asia region would also contribute to the rise in sales of diesel gensets during 2018-24.

According to this research, Commercial and manufacturing sectors accounted for major revenue share in the overall diesel genset market. Diesel gensets are in high demand among end users as a reliable source of standby power during power outages.



Additionally, growing FDI in the commercial sector in several South East Asian countries would lead to substantial growth in the social infrastructure segment of these nations, which would result in an increase in demand for diesel gensets in certain key applications such as offices, educational buildings and healthcare during the forecast period.

Amongst all South-East Asian countries, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam are expected to register highest market revenue share during the forecast period. Poor grid infrastructure and fluctuating electricity supply would also spur the market for diesel gensets in these countries. Some of the key companies in the South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market include - Caterpillar, Cummins, Denyo, Huutoan, Komatsu, Kohler, Mitsubishi, Yanmar, and MTU.

The report comprehensively covers the South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market by kVA Ratings, applications and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

3.2 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Volume (2014-2024F)

3.3 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume Share, By kVA Rating (2017 & 2024F)

3.4 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Revenue and Volume Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

3.5 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Revenue and Volume Share, By Countries (2017 & 2024F)

3.6 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.7 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces

4. South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Drivers

4.3 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Restraints

5. South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Trend

6. Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)

7. Vietnam Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)

8. Thailand Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)

9. Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)

10. Singapore Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)

11. Philippines Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)

12. Myanmar Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)



13. Cambodia Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)



14. Rest of South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Overview



15. Company Profiles



16. Strategic Recommendations



Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Denyo United Machinery Pte. Ltd.

Deutz Asia-pacific (Pte.) Ltd.

Doosan Portable Power

FG Wilson Asia Pte Ltd.

Huutoan Corporation

Komatsu Ltd

Kohler Singapore Pte Ltd

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System Asia PTE Ltd.

MTUA Asia Pte Ltd

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v88pkf/south_east_asia?w=5

