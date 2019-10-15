South East Asia High-Growth Medical Technology Markets Report 2019-2023: Health Resources/Spending and Analysis of Trends for Key Medical Product Segments

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identifying High-Growth Medical Technology Markets in SE Asia to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What constitutes a high-growth market? GDP growth? population expansion? Rising per capita health spending? There is no one answer, and all trends and indicators need to be taken into account.



Therefore, If you need to quickly access critical market statistics on the potential of leading SE Asian health economies or assess the trends that are shaping the market over the next five years, then Identifying High Growth Medical Technology Markets in SE Asia to 2023 is an essential data resource.



This report is rich in comparative stats, tables and graphs and covers market value, market growth in US$ and local currency and per capita health spending over the last 5-years with 5-year forecasts to 2023, health resources/spending and analysis of trends for key medical product segments.



Country Focus

Cambodia

Indonesia

Korea

Malaysia

Myanmar

Philippines

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gr0ajb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

