South El Monte Goes Live with New Online Permitting System Powered by Accela

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced South El Monte, California has gone live with a new digital permitting system powered by Accela technology. By leveraging Accela and its partnership with Silver Lining Solutions , South El Monte can now automate the management and tracking of permit applications from start to finish to increase transparency, save valuable time and resources, and improve user experience for both residents and agency staff.

"Governments are continuing to accelerate their digitization by moving critical processes into the cloud to expand convenient and safe access for residents, reduce the burden on precious resources, and increase trust and transparency with their local communities," said Tom Nieto, Chief Operating Officer at Accela. "We're excited about partnering with South El Monte and Silver Lining Solutions on this new SaaS implementation to drive positive outcomes for both residents and agency staff by speeding up permitting processes, increasing community engagement and eliminating long wait times at City Hall."

With Accela, the city is able to reduce permit processing time by 33 percent by automating previously manual and paper-based workflows. The new system makes it easy for residents to upload documents, submit applications, make payments, check application status, and schedule inspections all in one centralized digital location. In doing so, it increases transparency and visibility for residents throughout the permitting process. It also provides both agency staff and builders, engineers, and architects with better project management capabilities to keep important community development projects on schedule and budget.

"Our new permitting services technology shows the city's commitment to modern tools that drive economic growth, accelerate operations, engage the community, and meet evolving resident needs for an effective government," said Colby Cataldi, Director of Community Development and Public Works at South El Monte. "We're proud to offer this new online system to support South El Monte's residents and business community."

South El Monte's new permitting system is the most recent and timely example of the long-standing partnership between Accela and Silver Linings Solutions, which has been providing implementation services for Accela for over 14 years. The company has been integral in helping many municipal and state governments design licensing, permitting and enforcement solutions.

"This was a fast-paced agile project for an important customer of ours. The South El Monte, Accela and Silver Lining Solutions team worked collaboratively to implement a permitting solution that adhered to the City's policies and leveraged emerging industry best-practices," said Eric Koontz, President of Silver Lining Solutions.

Today's announcement reinforces Accela's commitment to delivering modern digital tools to help build thriving communities, now and in the future. Most recently, Accela helped Southern Nevada Health District harness the cloud to streamline plan review and inspections to promote public health for over 2.2 million residents. Accela's secure and flexible SaaS solutions equip governments with the resources to quickly respond to evolving community needs, increase efficiency, and maintain resilience to benefit 275 million citizens globally. To learn more about Accela's Solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. More than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's solutions, which are powered by Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement, and service request management. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. The company was recently recognized as a 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Journal. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

About Silver Lining Solutions

Silver Lining Solutions is a Colorado based company with consultants in Colorado and California that specializes in Government Business Processing and the implementation of Accela Civic Platform. Silver Lining Solutions has been in business since 2009 and has been an Accela Partner since inception.

