FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D.O.L Injury Centers is a federal workers compensation clinic easily recognized by its company mascot known as FED MAN. Since this pandemic started, the Clinic Director, Dr. Robert Kustin, has been seen in full superhero attire surprising USPS centers with complimentary shipments of hand sanitizer bottles and stations.

Dr. Kustin, a.k.a. FED MAN, warded with a certificate of recognition for his kind donation by the USPS team in Fort Lauderdale. South FL doctor dressed as superhero donates covid-19 safety products to USPS workers Dr. Robert M. Kustin has made it his mission during this pandemic to help keep our federal usps heroes safe. This picture was taken on June 9, outside of the USPS Miami distribution center, where he delivered hand sanitizer stations to be distributed to multiple post offices in South Florida.

Dr. Kustin and the team at D.O.L Injury Centers understands the bravery displayed by the USPS workers during this pandemic, or as they refer to them, "our unsung heroes." The majority of their patients are USPS and TSA employees who need help with their job related injuries and filing the federal workers comp claims they need to receive treatment. "This is a very difficult time for the USPS. They are on the front lines day in and day out getting us our mail. We know what they are going through and want to show our appreciation and help keep them safe," is Dr. Kustin's response when asked why he's been going out of his way to deliver these donations in a superhero outfit from head to toe in the hot Florida weather.

The first donation came on May 5, when 1,000 hand sanitizer bottles were delivered to the USPS center in Fort Lauderdale. On June 9, they delivered hand sanitizer stations to the USPS Miami distribution center, where he was awarded with a certificate of recognition for his kind donation. Dr. Kustin has more donations coming, but likes to surprise the USPS workers, in true superhero fashion.

Federal workers who are injured on the job, struggle with getting their claims with the Office of Workers' Compensation approved so they can receive treatment. D.O.L Injury Centers specializes in not only providing medical care for injured Federal employees, but also full claim assistance so they can get back to work. For more info visit: https://dolinjurycenters.com/

