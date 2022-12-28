South Florida Based Production Company Light F/X Pros Announces Expansion With The Official Launch of Light F/X Studios Complex

The company hosted a holiday themed launch event attended by some of the biggest names in Latin music.

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 2022 coming to an end, South Florida based production company Light F/X Pros announced an expansion with the official launch of Light F/X Studios Complex. Light F/X has become one of the most acclaimed production companies in the market to date, within a very specific niche. The launch event took place with a star-studded by invitation only red-carpet event just in time to ring in the holiday festivities.

Owners Orlando Robinson and Ernie Ruiz with spouses

To keep true their concept of always innovating and making content accessible to everyone, the company showcased the amenities and capabilities of the new facility during their red-carpet launch party. Those in attendance included award-winning composer Marlow Rosado, Zion of Zion & Lennox, Motiff, Fraga of DLG, Dose from group Fulanito, Jhonny Leon, Gaby Borges, actress Natalia Betancourt– Netflix, Jesus Salas- Content Officer and Executive Vice President at Spanish Broadcasting System, SBS radio personality Jammin Johnny Caride, actress Noris Joffre, Angel Rodriguez (artist representative), Virginia Romero (film director and producer), David Impelluso (film director and producer), Univision anchor Sandra Peebles, Farid Duque El Dukke (Film producer and artist manager), Jose Rosario, actress Lizandra Parra, Maykel Perez (P.R), Kevin Cabrera (actor), Telumundo's Jocelyne Pruna, TMZ Hip Hop Host Tonio Skits, and stylist Antony Ortiz.

Owned and operated by Orlando Robinson and Ernie Ruiz for 23 years, the company prides itself in offering the best in Lighting, Sound, Fireworks and specifically renowned for Special Effects tours. During this tenure, the company have worked in almost every main city Arena, Theater and or Casino throughout the United States and the Caribbean. They have collaborated on tours with Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, Wisin & Yandel, Farruko, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Carlos Vives, Juan Luis Guerra, and Los Bukis just to name a few.

The new recording complex boasts a 17,000 Sq ft facility that offers 6 Studios. The area distribution is 2 state-of-the-Art recording studios for artists and bands, 2 for Filming that consist of a Green Chroma CYC wall and a black CYC wall for all music video projects, TV shows, films, and commercials. There are two studios for Photography which include a white CYC wall and their famous "Graffiti Hall".

The location also has a green room outfitted with Hollywood mirrors, 3 bathrooms (one of which has a shower and a very large fenced in private lot behind the complex available to park vehicles) record outside scenes and much more. The entire complex can be rented, or any individual studio for all production needs.

"We couldn't be prouder. We are pleased with our expansion and look forward to working with more incredible talent at our new facility," stated Orlando Robinson.

Light F/X Studios Complex is located at 7261 NW 43rd St, Miami, Florida 33166, United States

For more information: Phone: 305-760-4969 |Fax: 786-419-4959

On the web: www.lightfxstudios.com on social media: @Lightfxstudios

