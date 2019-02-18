South Florida Dental Office Offers Free Dentistry for the 8th Year in a Row!

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental Care Group and Dental Care Group Kids team members are hosting their 8th annual "Dentistry From Our Hearts" community event on Sunday, Feb. 24. FREE dental care will be provided to adults and kids at both their offices in Aventura and Pembroke Pines, FL. Services provided included cleanings, exams, fillings, and extractions. Dental specialists were on hand to triage patients along with 80 dentists, assistants, hygienists, and staff plus volunteers to assist everyone (adults, children) who arrive on Sunday.

Dr. Rick Mars explaining treatment to a patient. Dr. Alicia preparing a patient for treatment. Dental Care Group Team at the 2018 Dentistry From our Hearts Kick Off.

The Dental Care Group has decided to continue to do its part to make South Florida smile bright as our South Florida sun. The response from people in need of routine dental care is tremendous. Following their program to add some relief to government employees that were impacted by the government shutdown, the South Florida dentists are planning to continue to do all they can to care for community members.

"At the end of the day, all our team members are exhausted," said Dr. Rick Mars, partner at Dental Care Group, "but to know that we have helped so many children and adults who need dental care but cannot afford it… that's priceless!"

The entire professional teams from both offices will be donating their services to children and adults who cannot afford dental care. To date, the services rendered have reached the $1 million mark, and they have no intention of stopping there.

The Aventura Dental Care Group and Dental Care Kids Group offices are located at 2797 NE 207th Street, Aventura 33180 and in Pembroke Pines at 12634 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines 33028. Patients will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.

